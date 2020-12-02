UTPB Celebrates Enrollment Growth and Economic Impact

Sponsored - This month, The University of Texas Permian Basin shared two pieces of exciting news: 5% enrollment growth for fall 2020 and an economic impact study that showcases the significance of our institution. These two achievements required years of hard work, by hundreds of people, to ensure a future filled with opportunities in the Permian Basin and beyond. I am humbled by the commitment I see every day by our faculty and staff, our industry and government partners, and most of all our students and families.

Let’s start with a celebration of student success!

In 2019, UT Permian Basin had the largest graduating class ever with 1,375 graduates. That’s an increase of more than 40% since 2016.

The total number of enrolled students for fall 2020 is 6,063 - up 5% from fall 2019.

This fall, we welcomed our largest ever incoming freshman class with 538 students. That’s 41% higher than last fall and 14% higher than our previous record back in 2015.

We have a record number of new first-time graduate students – a 54% increase. In fall 2020 we have 1060 masters students - 7.7% higher than last fall.

These are just a few highlights. I invite you to read more about the success of specific academic programs and the growth they are seeing. These milestones provide the momentum we need to achieve the ambitious goals we’ve set, which include doubling the number of degrees we award over the next decade.

While I am very proud of these accomplishments, more important to me is the meaningful impact that earning a college degree has on generations of families. A recent study from Georgetown University found that, on average, college graduates earn $1 million more over their lifetime. Another recent study by the Pew Research Center found that the median yearly income gap between high school and college graduates is around $17,500.

Our Falcon community is dynamic and diverse. 40% are first-generation college students; 48% are Hispanic or Latino; 50% are non-traditional over the age of 24; and 85% receive need-based financial aid. Because of our success serving students in these areas, UT Permian Basin ranked as one of the best universities in the nation for social mobility. We remain laser focused on providing a pathway for people to reach their fullest potential.

In our newly released Strategic Plan, one of our key pillars of success is serving the region. Our work in this area is clearly laid out in a new report by renowned economist Dr. Ray Perryman.

The study evaluates the benefits the University brings when it comes to the tax base, employment, economic development, research, and quality of life. Many thanks to the Odessa Development Corporation for funding the study.

According to Dr. Perryman, “UTPB has long provided a pathway to higher incomes and promising career paths for its students and crucial workforce training to support local employers, but its reach extends well beyond these traditional benefits. Through its educational, research, and economic development initiatives, UTPB will continue to be an indispensable catalyst in assuring that the Permian Basin achieves its full potential as an area of strategic international significance.”

In the study, The Perryman Group reports that each year UT Permian Basin is responsible for more than $333 million in total expenditures; $177 million in gross product; and more than 2,500 jobs in the Basin. Other significant contributions include: faculty research, the impact our graduates have in the community, and the quality of life benefits we bring to the area through entities including the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, athletic events, arts and music programs, and outdoor venues.

As we say often around here, “It’s an exciting time to be a Falcon, and we’re just getting started.” Over the next few months, I’ll be sharing more about some exciting initiatives, projects, and collaborations. Until then, I hope each of you enjoys a fall season, filled with gratitude, opportunities, health, and wellness.

Falcons Up!

Sandy