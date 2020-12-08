Title: 5 Reasons Why Visiting a College Campus is Important

Sponsored - Where you decide to attend college is a big decision. The campus you choose will be your home for the next four years and on top of that, it’s a big investment. Most of us don’t buy a car without giving it a test ride or purchase a home without walking through it. The same can be said about where you decide to attend college: it’s important to get a feel for where you’ll live, study, and make some life-long memories.

We narrowed down the top 5 reasons why a prospective student should make plans for a campus visit before they decide where they’ll attend school.

1. Discover what it’s like to be a student

When you walk around campus, think about if you can see yourself there. The college experience is more than just going to class. In fact, getting involved on campus can actually help you succeed more in the classroom. According to a study by Cal State Sacramento, students who got involved had higher rates of retention and graduation as well as higher GPA’s.

UT Permian Basin has a robust student life with numerous clubs and organizations where you can get involved. Whether you are interested in student government, spirit groups, or even Ballet Folklorico, there is something for everyone.

2. Tour the Facilities

Whether you know what you’ll major in or not, it is important to see what the campus has to offer. Walk around labs, ask about research opportunities, learn what makes the University stand out.

The University of Texas Permian Basin serves a diverse community. Students pick UTPB for several reasons, but our state-of-the-art facilities are often at the top of their list.

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is a world-renowned venue that is home to our music department. The D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center opened its doors in fall 2020. It offers kinesiology labs, athletic training rooms, 150 seat auditorium, and locker rooms - all equipped with the latest technology. The Student Activity Center, known around campus as the SAC, is where students can hang out, play some pool, workout, grab a quick bite to eat or a drink at Starbucks. Several student events are held in the SAC as well! Our cutting edge Simulation Center brings the classroom to life for our Nursing students. The Engineering Building covers 105,801 square feet and offers classrooms, lab space, a café, and top-of-the line technology to students. The Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery exhibits both student artwork and touring shows from regional and national artists.

3. Life on Campus: Housing and Dining

Moving away from home is a big transition, and you want to enjoy where you live and eat. Be sure to tour the dorms and make plans to eat on campus.

You can create the ultimate college living experience at UT Permian Basin. Our on-campus housing options are not your typical dorm rooms. Check out our floor plans and rates. We offer budget-friendly, modern living, and they all have individual bedrooms.

When it comes to dining, make sure there are options that accommodate your needs. UTPB has three different dining locations on campus. We offer a variety of meal plan options, but all students can eat on campus without a meal plan.

4. Talk to the Experts

When you’re visiting campus, set aside some time to chat with an admissions counselor. They can answer questions you may have about the application process, testing requirements (e.g., SAT, ACT, TSI), deadlines, and how to apply for financial aid.

Also, talk to some current students. Find out what it’s like being a college student, learn what they like about campus, how they chose their major, where you need to go for help, and how to get involved.

Sound intimidating? UT Permian Basin makes it easy. Throughout the year, the University offers several Falcon Days. Whether Falcon Day is virtual or on campus, you will see a glimpse of college life, hear from current students about their college experience, and gain important information. Oh, and did we mention, by registering and attending, you’ll be entered to win a $10,000 scholarship!

5. Learn more about the Academic Offerings

Know what you want to study? Make sure the University offers the major and or classes you’ll need. If you don’t know quite yet, that’s okay too! Learn about the different options and see what interests you the most.

UT Permian Basin has 35 different undergraduate degree programs and 18 graduate degree programs. The University has a variety of learning options from traditional in-person classes to fully online. So, what are you waiting for? Apply to become a Falcon today!