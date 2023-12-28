HEFEI, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, opened its new and expanded headquarters office tower on December 26th, 2023 in Hefei, China. The milestone event was graced by the presence of Sungrow's Chairman, Cao Renxian, who presided over the opening ceremony and commemorated the occasion alongside valued partners, ushering in the new year with fervor and camaraderie.

Sungrow Opens New Office Tower at Its Global Headquarters (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the concept of a "sinusoidal waveform superimposed with three harmonics", this magnificent building is a testament to its commitment to advancing clean energy technologies. It also symbolizes its dedication to "connect the green mission and create long-term value" in the clean energy field.

The newly opened Sungrow Tower spans an area of 60,000 square meters and stands as a certified green building, boasting a forward-thinking design integrated with sustainable principles. Notably, the tower's rooftop consists of a PV plant generating clean energy to power the office. Enhanced by a sloped glazing curtain wall, the space enjoys increased natural light, fostering a brighter and more comfortable working environment.

In tandem with Sungrow's expanding global presence, the facilities within the new office have been meticulously crafted to foster collaborative workspaces for colleagues around the globe. The office is fully equipped with cutting-edge tech-enabled meeting rooms, social and break-out areas, and an immersive exhibition hall showcasing products and solutions across five business segments, encompassing PV, energy storage, wind power, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen.

Dr. Jack Gu, Vice Chairman of Sungrow and President of Sungrow PV & Storage Business Group said, "This marks an exciting chapter for our team. The Sungrow Tower truly reflects the growth we have experienced and will allow us to provide our team with fantastic collaborative workspaces. This new space enables us to meet the evolving demands of our global clients and partners."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com

