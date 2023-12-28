Resolution Revolution: Organize Your Space for a Goal-Making Year!

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's resolutions are set with the best intentions, but roughly 80 percent of Americans will ditch their goals before March!1 While new habits take a month to form, it takes no time to abandon, break, or forget them.

It's even harder to stick to those goals without the right tools and set-up at home. YouCopia makes thoughtful organization products that make it easier to maintain and accomplish your resolutions.

"Home is at the center of everything we do, and an inefficient home makes it more likely to abandon new routines, leaving people disappointed and frustrated," said Lauren Greenwood, YouCopia President. "Having a home that works for you, not against you, makes resolutions less daunting."

Thinking through your own 2024 goals? YouCopia can help you get prepared to stick with it:

"It's easy to get off track with our New Year resolutions, but don't let disorganization be one of the reasons," Greenwood said. "Having an organized space reduces stress at home and allows other things to become the priority and focus. Starting new, good habits or routines can feel like an uphill battle, but having the right tools can increase your chance for success."

To celebrate the New Year, YouCopia is extending savings on select items through January — so goal seekers can get organized … and do a happy dance! Visit www.youcopia.com/goalmakers.

Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia® has helped millions of people discover the "woo hoo" feeling of being organized. The company creates practical organization products to fit different items throughout the home. With almost effortless set-up (no tools or installation required), anyone can transform their space into a happy place. YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise based in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

1Allen, L. (2023, September 13). New Year's resolutions statistics and trends [2023]. Drive Research. https://www.driveresearch.com/market-research-company-blog/new-years-resolutions-statistics/

