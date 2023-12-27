New Clinical Trial Demonstrates That Qualia Senolytic Decreases Joint Discomfort*

Neurohacker Collective, a distinguished U.S. scientific team specializing in advanced nutritional supplements since 2015, has recently disclosed clinical outcomes for its flagship cellular health supplement for healthy aging.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of Qualia Senolytic showed a statistically significant reduction in issues related to joint health and performance. The most promising results were a 68% reduction in joint discomfort and 66% improvement in joint performance.

With the results of this recent study, Qualia Senolytic now emerges as the leading solution to eliminate senescent cells, creating space within tissues for the influx of more youthful cells to foster overall bodily rejuvenation.

Click here to read the full clinical study and learn how Qualia Senolytic helps counter joint challenges*

Qualia Senolytic was developed and released by the medical and research team at Neurohacker Collective in 2022 and quickly sold out upon its launch. It is the only formula to combine 9 senolytic compounds with the studied effective doses for naturally eliminating senescent cells, also known as "zombie cells".*

Cellular senescence stands out as a prominent hallmark of aging, in which cells permanently cease to divide without undergoing cell death. These lingering cells (termed "senescent") progressively accumulate in the body over time, negatively impacting overall health and damaging healthy aging.

These encouraging clinical outcomes position Qualia Senolytic as a powerful new tool for several common age-related concerns, such as stiffness and joint discomfort.*

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study measured joint health using the well-established Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (commonly known as the WOMAC), which measures five items for pain, two for stiffness, and seventeen for functional limitation. WOMAC clinical assessments were conducted both before and after supplementation protocol for participants in the study.

Those receiving three dosage cycles of Qualia Senolytic had the following results:

66% Improvement in Joint Health & Performance**

68% decrease in Joint Discomfort**

Statistically significant differences between Qualia Senolytic and Placebo Groups: **p≤0.05

Full Study Results: neurohacker.com/senolytic-clinical

"These studies are very expensive to conduct. But people deserve to know the supplements they take actually work. Very few supplement companies seem willing to subject their product claims to the highest standard of scientific evidence. Our science team at Qualia is the exact opposite. We were thrilled to subject Qualia Senolytic to rigorous clinical testing standards because we were confident these results would occur. Now that they have, we're hoping even more people will discover how transformative Qualia Senolytic can be to their aging process."

Schmachtenberger adds that the Qualia brand intends to expand their clinical testing investments in the coming months and years.

"This is only the beginning. Our science team has poured so much effort and research into our formulations that we're eager to subject them to rigorous studies. We're increasingly shouldering the costs of clinical studies because having the proof of what our products can do is invaluable. We welcome the rigor associated with that process."

Qualia Senolytic is available online at neurohacker.com, Amazon, and practitioners' offices with distribution throughout North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Neurohacker Collective:

Neurohacker Collective was established in 2015 to enhance the quality of life through cutting-edge well-being formulations. Their science team emphasizes the principles of naturopathy and has pioneered formulation techniques using complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Initially, they focused on developing brain health and mental performance supplements, including their flagship product Qualia Mind. Over time, they have expanded their product range to include formulations for sleep, longevity, skin, and energy, with ongoing efforts to develop and expand their product line.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements are not intended as general medical advice. This product is not a replacement for prescription medication. Please consult your physician before taking any dietary supplements. This ad represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users' results.

