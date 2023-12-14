NEON and Boston Dynamics: Creating New, Mobile Robot Experiences in Storytelling

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEON Group Limited ("NEON", the "Company"/collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), through ANIMAX - its fully owned subsidiary and the creative robotic entertainment powerhouse behind some of the largest themed experiences and global intellectual properties around the world, is proud to announce a partnership with Boston Dynamics, marking the commencement of a visionary initiative set to redefine the entertainment and educational landscape through the collaboration among the world's leading innovators.

This collaboration represents an unparalleled convergence of creativity and cutting-edge technology, setting the stage for a new era of experiential storytelling. This strategic alliance harnesses Boston Dynamics' robotics technology and combines it with NEON's creative prowess to craft unforgettable experiences that will captivate audiences globally.

Underpinned by Boston Dynamics' technology and NEON's experiences and operational expansion, the venture is not just a leap forward but a gateway to the future - where technology enhances human experiences in ways once only dreamt of.

This collaboration also presents an exceptional opportunity towards propelling the R&D excellence of ANIMAX, a creative robotic entertainment powerhouse established in Nashville, Tennessee in the U.S., amassing over 30 years of valuable industry experience to empower the Group's IP experiences worldwide. The global demand for experiential entertainment led to the strategic expansion of ANIMAX and with this alliance with Boston Dynamics in place, the potential for innovation and advancement in the realms of animatronics and robotics prove to be unprecedentedly promising.

"With Boston Dynamics, ANIMAX will embark on a journey where advanced robotics and storytelling converge, embracing our 'Get Closer™' mantra to create intimate, immersive narratives that bring technology and audiences closer than ever," said Welby Altidor, Group Chief Creative & Innovation Officer of NEON.

Executive Vice President of ANIMAX, Mr. Michael Mattox shared, "Our partnership with Boston Dynamics represents the union of master artisans and innovative technology, creating a story that is transforming the animatronics industry. Our combined knowledge and expertise push the envelope of entertainment and advance us to the highest level of performance. This collaboration not only supports the global expansion of ANIMAX but also fulfils the growing need for immersive entertainment experiences worldwide."

Mr. Marc Theermann, Chief Strategy Officer of Boston Dynamics said, "We are thrilled about the collaboration with NEON and ANIMAX for the development of fully untethered entertainment robots. These exceptionally interactive creatures are poised to captivate consumers through novel and exciting engagements. By joining forces with NEON, a frontrunner in immersive storytelling, we're blending our cutting-edge technology with their enchanting storytelling expertise."

This partnership is set to redefine the entertainment landscape, delivering the most interactive and immersive storytelling experience ever witnessed in the industry.

This strategic collaboration lays a solid foundation for NEON, ANIMAX and Boston Dynamics to create legacies, transforming the way stories are told, and forging connections that transcend the digital divide. The collaborative effort is set to culminate with a reveal at the end of 2024 that will engage, inspire, and dazzle audiences.

Stay tuned as NEON, ANIMAX and Boston Dynamics pave the way to a world where technology meets imagination, and stories come to life like never before.

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing experiential entertainment. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by the Wizarding World that premiered in Cologne, Germany, in December 2023, and DC slated to launch in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artefact IP experiences, Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artefact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, and Victoria the T. Rex.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specialises in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facility located in Nashville, US.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 70 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About ANIMAX

A subsidiary of the NEON Group, ANIMAX is the creative robotic entertainment powerhouse behind some of the largest themed experiences and global intellectual properties around the world. Driven by a strong belief in partnership-based relationships, ANIMAX has enjoyed a legacy of collaboration with some of the largest entertainment experiences throughout the years. As storytelling engineers, ANIMAX brings unparalleled expertise and experience to design and build characters and other forms of entertainment robotics. ANIMAX entertainment robots have delighted millions of visitors since the conception of the company. Founded in 1989 in Nashville, US, the company has evolved to be an innovation leader in the space of entertainment robotics bringing experiences to life across multiple forms of character and show action technologies. For more information, visit www.animaxdesigns.com.

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is the global leader in developing and deploying highly mobile robots capable of tackling the toughest robotics challenges. Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity, and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse spaces, from industrial plants and construction sites to distribution centres and warehouses. We have three robots in our portfolio: Spot®, a quadruped that conducts industrial inspections for enterprise asset management; Stretch®, a box-moving robot currently deployed with early adopter logistics customers; and Atlas®, the world's most advanced humanoid robot. For more information on our company and our technologies, please visit www.bostondynamics.com.

