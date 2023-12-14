iCIMS Appoints Jason Edelboim as Chief Executive Officer

Edelboim joins from a trailblazing artificial intelligence company to further accelerate growth and innovation at the leading talent acquisition technology company

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to hire great people, today announced the appointment of Jason Edelboim as chief executive officer. Effective January 2, 2024, Edelboim will lead the vision and strategic growth plans for iCIMS as it continues to transform talent acquisition.

"Jason is a customer-centric leader with a strong strategic mindset and deep appreciation for execution," said Ashu Agrawal, iCIMS board member and managing director at TA Associates. "The most exciting and innovative days for the talent market are just ahead, and we believe iCIMS will continue to lead the way with Jason at the helm. He shares iCIMS' core values and vision and will help the company in the next phase of growth, while delivering value and excellence to employees, customers and partners every step of the way."

Edelboim brings nearly two decades of experience in data, technology and enterprise software, leading go-to-market, product and engineering organizations, building high-performing teams and scaling businesses. He previously held senior leadership roles at Dataminr, Cision and PR Newswire.

He joins iCIMS from Dataminr, an AI platform company pioneering technology for the real-time detection of events and business-critical information from public data sources for corporate enterprises and government organizations. Edelboim served as the president and chief operating officer, leading the sales, marketing, customer success, business development, partnerships, product, engineering, operations and human resources organizations and served as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

"iCIMS is the category leader and is consistently recognized for its culture, product innovation and commitment to customer success, and I couldn't be prouder to join the team," said Edelboim. "Getting the right people in the right roles remains business leaders' top priority, and iCIMS has the solutions to drive ROI at every stage of hiring. There's tremendous promise for the future of iCIMS as we help enterprises worldwide overcome today's most complex talent acquisition challenges."

