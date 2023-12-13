SucceedSmart's AI-Driven Executive Recruitment Platform Recognized with Three Awards in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SucceedSmart , the award-winning, AI-driven modern executive search platform, won three coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.

SucceedSmart's Executive Recruitment Platform Wins Three Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Winners were announced on December 7, 2023 and the full list is published on the Brandon Hall Group website . SucceedSmart achieved Bronze recognition in the following categories:

Future of Work Award – Best Advance in AI for Business Impact

Future of Work Award – Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

Talent Acquisition Technology Award – Best Advance in Unique Talent Acquisition Technology

SucceedSmart is pioneering a unique blend of proprietary, patent-pending AI and human expertise, disrupting the $7 billion US executive recruitment industry by quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively delivering ideal executive candidates.

"Despite ongoing competition for qualified executive candidates and increased turnover across senior-level roles, traditional executive search continues to operate primarily offline and has lacked innovation for over 50 years, which no longer works in today's fast-paced world. At SucceedSmart, we're committed to taking an innovative, AI-driven approach to leadership recruiting and we're honored to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards for our technological advancements," said Sanjay Sathé, Founder and CEO of SucceedSmart.

Based on a super-aggregated data set, SucceedSmart uses an AI-powered, proprietary, patent-pending accomplishment-based algorithm to match best-fit candidates with open positions leveraging the approach of dating platforms—effectively 'Bumble' for executive search. SucceedSmart continues to innovate and unveiled a generative AI platform, Taylor , in October 2023, which creates unbiased, accomplishment-based job descriptions and flags existing job descriptions for bias, provides rationale, and produces new unbiased job descriptions.

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards Program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

About SucceedSmart

SucceedSmart is an award-winning executive recruiting platform on a mission to modernize leadership recruiting for director to C-level talent. Acting as an extension of talent acquisition teams, SucceedSmart blends technology with human expertise to help companies fill complex leadership roles with unmatched agility, accuracy, and affordability, while promoting diversity and transparency. By leveraging proprietary AI and custom-built accomplishment-based matching technology, along with talent advisors and executive coaches, SucceedSmart drives significant value for organizations looking to fill critical leadership roles. To learn more, visit www.succeedsmart.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

