QUICKmed Urgent Care awards Medline prime vendor partnership

Dynamic Ohio provider will leverage Medline experience across continuum of care to expand its state-recognized school-based programs, primary care, and other health services

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline – a leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions –announced the signing of a prime vendor agreement with Youngstown, Ohio-based QUICKmed -- one of this year's Journal of Urgent Care Medicine "Urgent Care Top 100 - by Number of Locations."

As QUICKmed's primary supplier, Medline will provide an extensive portfolio of medical-surgical and laboratory supplies and solutions for QUICKmed's 12 standalone urgent care centers and seven school-based clinics in Northeast Ohio. QUICKmed will also have the ability to more easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

QUICKmed provides walk-in medical treatment for non-emergency health issues. Services include well visits, sick visits, medication refills, lab testing, X-rays, IV therapy and immunizations, among others. The provider is currently enhancing its standalone locations to offer primary care, women's health and occupational health services.

In addition, QUICKmed operates school-based clinics in seven northeast Ohio school districts - called YOUcare clinics. YOUcare clinics have been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education and have elevated the provider's growth and reputation for compassionate and quality healthcare in the communities it serves.

"Since QUICKmed opened its doors in 2018 to fill the serious gap in services left by a hospital closing, they have worked tirelessly to advance its social mission to serve all," said Sarah Alysa, director of national accounts at Medline. "We're thrilled to support such a passionate, rapidly-growing provider that continues to make an immediate and tangible impact on the communities it serves."

From lab consumables to point-of-care testing and equipment, Medline will help grow capabilities and efficiencies in QUICKmed's own COLA-certified complex laboratory -- an asset that has contributed to the provider's overall growth. During the pandemic, QUICKmed was the first in the area to offer rapid and antibody testing and was the leading open-air test facility – offering safe and reliable COVID testing to patients from their cars - in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The provider was also first in the area to provide cohort testing as students and faculty returned to school post-pandemic.

"For us, it's about developing our social mission to help all people and sustain operations," said Lena Esmail, APRN, DNP and CEO of QUICKmed Urgent Care. "Our sustainability requires innovation that comes from experience in the space, transparency, and trust in our partners – all of which we know we have in Medline. We're leaning into their expertise to help keep our operations healthy."

About QUICKMed

QUICKmed is a community-oriented, locally owned-and-operated urgent care provider serving Northeast Ohio. QUICKmed has multiple standalone urgent care locations -- some housing specialties such as women's health and primary care -- and YOUcare clinics located on school campuses. QUICKmed's experienced and compassionate team of doctors, nurse practitioners, other clinicians and staff provide prompt medical services to address a wide variety of non-emergency health issues that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment. For more information, visit https://quickmedclinic.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace . Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at medline.com.

