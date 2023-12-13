Award-Winning Journalist Hosts National Podcast with Mitchell College Students

NEW LONDON, Conn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Julio Ricardo Varela walked onto the Mitchell College campus in New London, Conn., to record a podcast with students on neuro-inclusivity, belonging, and radical hospitality, he didn't have to look far for inspiration.

"I was instantly struck by how strong and welcoming the community was. There was a sense of belonging and home that felt very special," he said.

The award-winning journalist, MSNBC opinion columnist, and founder of one of the top U.S. Latino digital media sites in the world hosted his weekly Latino Rebels Radio podcast at Mitchell College , thanks to support from the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut .

Varela spent the day meeting with faculty and students and talked about the power of storytelling through podcasts and the craft of making them. During a morning discussion, he explained that journalism and storytelling are a craft and a discipline.

"We have to be responsible" in telling stories "and be credible, honest, and truthful," he said. He encouraged students to use their time at college to "tell stories in a supportive place."

"Your stories matter. Everyone's stories matter," he added. "We have 'invisibilized' so many voices for centuries that we have forgotten how our humanity connects us. In a country that continues to grow more and more socially isolated, we cannot give up, and [must] remind ourselves that storytelling from diverse voices will be what nourishes us."

Varela chose to record his weekly Latino Rebels Radio podcast at Mitchell College knowing the college's reputation for inclusivity and specialized programs for all type of learners. He used a small panel format and talked to two or three students at a time before a live audience. Seven Mitchell College students shared personal stories of the joys and challenges they experience attending a college committed to embracing and celebrating difference.

When asked about the rewards and challenges of interviewing, Varela said, "I am inherently curious, so I enjoy asking people questions and trying to make them feel comfortable to share their stories with sincerity and compassion." He added that it is all about "human connections and collegiality."

Varela said a highlight was learning about Mitchell community members, "especially the student guests, who were all fabulous."

