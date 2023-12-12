US BioTek Laboratories Showcases Remarkable Growth in 2023 with Expanded Testing Menu

SHORELINE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US BioTek Laboratories, a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic testing services, proudly announces significant expansions to its testing menu in 2023. The company has extended its comprehensive range of services to include Mycotoxin testing, GI Microbiome testing, and nutritional testing featuring the NutriStat profiles.

US BioTek Laboratories (PRNewswire)

This strategic growth reflects US BioTek's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare by providing practitioners with a diverse array of diagnostic tools to better understand and address the unique needs of their patients. The company's latest additions include:

Mycotoxin Testing : This innovative testing evaluates 16 of the most common pathogenic mycotoxins, offering insights into potential exposure to over 300 varieties of mold and its impact on patient health.

GI Microbiome Testing : This test analyzes the gut microbiome, providing valuable information about the balance and diversity of gut flora. The information reported from up to 99 standard markers, including h.pylori and zonulin, can be used to tailor treatment plans for various digestive issues and optimize overall health.

NutriStat Profiles : Provide a single comprehensive assessment of up to 242 markers for a complete breakdown of a patient's metabolic health, nutritional status, toxicity, and mitochondrial function.

US BioTek Laboratories is excited to present these advancements at the upcoming A4M (American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine) Conference. The A4M conference serves as a platform for healthcare professionals to stay abreast of the latest developments in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. US BioTek invites practitioners to explore these new testing options and learn more about how they can integrate these tools into their practices.

"We are thrilled to showcase the results of our hard work and dedication to advancing diagnostic testing at the A4M conference," said Jack Frausing, CEO at US BioTek Laboratories. "The expanded testing menu, including Mycotoxin Testing, GI Microbiome Profiles, and NutriStat profiles, represents our commitment to providing practitioners with state-of-the-art tools to enhance patient care."

Visit US BioTek Laboratories at booth 5039 during the A4M conference to learn more about the latest advancements in diagnostic testing and how these new testing options can benefit healthcare practitioners and their patients.

About US BioTek Laboratories:

US BioTek Laboratories is a leading diagnostic testing laboratory committed to providing high-quality, innovative testing solutions to healthcare practitioners. With a focus on personalized medicine, US BioTek empowers practitioners to make informed decisions and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.usbiotek.com/.

GI Advanced Profile offers increased insights into patients gut health with 99 standard markers including h. pylori and zonulin. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US BioTek Laboratories