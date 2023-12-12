Sharebite Partners With Instacart to Bring Groceries and Snacks to Companies

The leading meal benefits platform for companies partners with Instacart to offer Sharebite customers an easier way to procure groceries and snacks for the office.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading meal benefits platform designed for the modern workforce, today announced its partnership with Instacart , the leading grocery technology company in North America, to offer corporate clients an easier way to procure fresh groceries and snacks for the office.

Sharebite is now partnering with Instacart to offer clients an easier way to procure fresh groceries and tasty snacks for their offices. (PRNewswire)

Sharebite enables companies to feed their employees with the food they love – whether they're in the office, remote, or hybrid. Through this new partnership, many of Sharebite's corporate clients will be eligible to sign up for a complimentary Instacart Business account for a year*.

With Sharebite Passport, companies give employees a meal allowance in the form of a virtual Visa® card that can be spent at any restaurant or food delivery service that accepts online ordering or contactless payment. Since Passport is customizable, companies can choose how much of an allowance to give, along with what times and days of the week employees can spend it.

Companies can customize their Passport offering even more by giving their workplace admins an additional allowance to order communal food for the office, whether it's to stock the kitchen or prepare for an on-site event. Now, these companies can order fresh groceries and snacks for employees through Instacart Business at affordable prices.

Via Sharebite's 1:1 meal donation to Feeding America® , this partnership also means that Instacart is helping make a difference in Sharebite's mission to end food insecurity. If a Sharebite client administrator signs up for Instacart Business through the partnership and uses their Sharebite Passport to transact, Sharebite will donate a meal to someone in need.

"Our alliance with Instacart represents the coming together of two mission-driven companies focused on food access, both in the workplace, as well as in our communities," shared Dilip Rao, Sharebite's co-Founder and CEO. "This partnership extends our ability to deliver a world-class customer experience to our growing roster of hundreds of best-in-class corporate and enterprise clients."

"Instacart's mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together. With this partnership, this ethos comes to life through both Sharebite's mission-driven commitment to food security with meal donation matching, as well as the ability for companies to feed their employees with the groceries and snacks they love from Instacart, whether they're in the office, remote, or hybrid," said Andrew Nodes, VP and GM, Instacart Business & Supply Chain.

To find out how Sharebite can feed your employees, visit www.sharebite.com . For more information on Instacart, visit instacart.com .

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading meal benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest.

*Available to admin users of eligible Sharebite clients.

