Muros Wraps a Successful 2023 With Inc. 5000 Honor and a Growing Portfolio of Impactful Campaigns

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2018, global art activation agency Muros has collaborated with artists and brands to create murals and art activations that resonate with audiences in unique and authentic ways. This year, the Chicago-based company expanded not only the sheer size and scope of brand-building artworks, but also the breadth and depth of its partnerships locally and globally. Named to the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to the company's 196% growth over the past three years, Muros' success in 2023 draws from an expanded role in the iconic sports brand realm, a growing presence in global campaigns and the creation of some of its biggest art activations ever.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor," shared co-founder and CEO Dave Seidler. "We're proud to join this prestigious group of businesses steering and driving our country's growth. For us, this recognition capped off a remarkable year."

Muros' work with iconic sports teams grew significantly in 2023. Campaigns for the New York Rangers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Storm transformed spaces and celebrated legends. Artist Jappy Agoncillo's mural for the New York Rangers, spanning 2,900 square feet, greeted thousands of visitors underneath the Vessel at Hudson Yards. The revitalized #SeeRed campaign brought the Bulls' ethos of heart and toughness to life in three murals created by renowned Chicago artists : Kate Lynn Lewis, Fedz and Max Sansing. For the Blue Jays' celebration of retiring player José Bautista, Toronto artist Sumartist captured his iconic bat flip and homerun in a massive mural blocks from the stadium . And, when Seattle Storm's Sue Bird was asked by a reporter about the highlight of the ceremonies surrounding her retirement from the team, her answer was "the mural," referencing the work of Muros' artist Craig Cundiff .

Muros has also stepped up its presence in global campaigns. It delivered a visual art element (pop-up murals in Austin, Miami, and Los Angeles) to Cash App's "Por La Familia" collaboration with F1 driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez and musician Carín León. In addition, the brand teamed up with the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Awards , honoring each volunteer-recipient with a larger-than-life mural in their respective hometown.

"Brand managers understand how important it is to use local artists and artwork to enhance a campaign. Companies look to us to bring their brands to life in a creative and fun way," explained Sr. Marketing Manager John Paul Kuster.

Some of Muros' biggest art activations this year centered around the retail realm. In Nashville, the paint has just dried on 15 murals created by 15 local and national artists at Tanger Outlets . This flashy opening — Tanger's first since 2019 — transformed the shopping center into a cultural destination. Back in Chicago, Sterling Bay's The Dylan (a residential-retail development) is one of the largest spaces Muros has worked on to-date, featuring artist Emmy Star Brown's 4,515 square-foot mural on the terrace ceiling as well as Kate Lynn Lewis' remarkable artistry on the building's exterior.

The company made its annual hometown splash in 2023 with its fifth Titan Walls Festival . The August event highlighted award-winning local and international artists live-painting murals, sponsors such as Mercedes-Benz and renowned Chicago eatery J.P. Graziano , crowds of more than 3,000 attendees, an immersive Beach House experience and a new Hubbard Street activation, featuring rap artists like JAMS and Frsh Waters.

Looking toward 2024, murals and immersive experiences will continue to drive the company's business alongside attention in the event activation space. "We will continue to help our clients make impactful connections through meaningful art, creatively linking them to the groups of people they deem most important to the growth of the brand," noted Kuster. "And, of course, we can't wait to bring Titan Walls back for a 6th year."

Muros is a Chicago-based global art activation agency that partners with some of the best artists in the world to create first-of-its-kind experiences for brands and businesses. The company specializes in mural and street art to create authentic and impactful connections between organizations and the communities they serve. Muros gets more art seen by providing new platforms for all types of artists to showcase their work. Learn more at www.muros.com .

