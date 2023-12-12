Gen.G and Crocs Expand into Fortnite with Beach-Themed Park Revolving Around Iconic Footwear and the Power of Your Imagination

Building on the success with Roblox, Fortnite players will complete challenges

to enter to win prizes such as Crocs footwear and Jibbitz™ charms

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gaming and esports leader Gen.G and Crocs, a global leader in innovative casual footwear, continue to expand their footprint in the metaverse by extending their successful Crocs World Tycoon into a new platform. Crocs World Tycoon, created in Fortnite, was developed using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Crocs is one of the first brands to develop an experience on the platform, and the Crocs World Tycoon experience is updated and revamped for Fortnite players to enjoy. Crocs has previously launched Crocs World on Roblox, which has welcomed more than five million players since 2022, as well as Minecraft and ZEPETO.

FortniteCrocsWorldTycoon (PRNewswire)

The four-week campaign, "Personalize Your Classics," begins on December 12, and will challenge players to build their own design-centric, beach-themed park filled with sandy shores to sweep you into a world of possibilities. Fortnite players will be tasked to complete challenges in Crocs World Tycoon and can enter to win prize packs which include a custom Xbox Design Lab controller, Crocs footwear, and Jibbitz™ charms.

"We're taking another massive step with our work alongside Crocs by bringing one of our more popular versions of a Crocs World game into arguably one of the largest gaming audiences in the world," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer for Gen.G. "Our fans have enjoyed what we've been able to bring them in other metaverses. We hope that the world of Fortnite will create a lot of fun and make new friends in the newest rendition of Crocs World!"

Crocs World Tycoon is a multiplayer game (FORTNITE CODE: 0436-7134-6402) where players can build a Crocs-themed waterpark in Fortnite. This tycoon features grind rails, pets, in-game rewards, battlepass XP, optional PvP, and items and vehicles to explore. All player's pets and progress will be saved whenever players rejoin, made possible through the new and improved custom saving system.

In addition, Gen.G and Crocs will tap content creators to drive buzz and engagement during the campaign, including Nick Eh, Sypher, MustardPlays, Dagwummy, itsDesTV, Syinite and SanchoWest.

