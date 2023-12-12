Fidelity Investments Becomes Newest Founding Sponsor for CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board announced today that Fidelity Investments is the newest Founding Sponsor of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center"). Fidelity Investments has partnered with CFP Board over the last nine years, where it has supported the Center's initiatives focused on growing the talent pipeline of ethical, competent financial planners. As a Founding Sponsor, Fidelity is committed to supporting the Center's diversity and inclusion initiatives over the next four years.

"Through Fidelity Investments' invaluable support, we are building a future workforce that is not only knowledgeable but also representative of the public we serve," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We are grateful to Fidelity for its commitment to creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession."

The Center's impactful initiatives are made possible through the generous support of corporate contributors such as Fidelity. These sponsors have enabled the Center to lead the way in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts within the financial services ecosystem, including hosting an annual Diversity Summit and diversity-focused career fairs as well as providing scholarships totaling over $1.65 million to women and people of color.

"We're dedicated to delivering a financial planning experience that aligns with the needs of increasingly diverse customers," said David Coyne, Head of Retail Distribution at Fidelity Investments. "To do that, it's critical that we are cultivating a diverse and talented workforce, and that includes our CFP® professionals who help out clients day in and day out."

CFP Board's initiatives have made a significant impact on the financial planning profession, resulting in the most diverse certificant class in CFP Board history in 2022. Nearly 30% of new CFP® professionals in 2022 were women, and nearly 15% of new CFP® professionals were racially or ethnically diverse.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

Fidelity's mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $11.5 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.4 trillion as of September 30, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 73,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit

https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

