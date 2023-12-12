DHL and Chip Ganassi Racing Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

DHL to become primary partner on the No. 10 Honda driven by two-time champion Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS and PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Ganassi Racing and DHL Express today announced a new multi-year partnership, establishing DHL as the primary partner of the No. 10 Honda driven by two-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou. The new agreement sees the 15-time INDYCAR SERIES champions joining forces with the world's leading global shipping and logistics company.

DHL (PRNewsfoto/DHL) (PRNewswire)

Palou and the No. 10 team will kick off their 2024 championship-defending season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March, just a few hundred miles away from the DHL Regional Headquarters in Plantation, Florida.

"I am extremely proud to welcome DHL to the Chip Ganassi Racing family," said Chip Ganassi. "It is an honor to partner with an organization that shares our fundamental values of teamwork, growth, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence. Together, we are committed to embodying those values both on and off the racetrack. I am looking forward to Alex and the No. 10 team defending their 2023 title with DHL on board. The road ahead holds great promise and potential, and I can't wait to get started."

Founded in 1969, DHL was established as a courier service that delivered clearance documents between San Francisco and Honolulu by air, so they would arrive at Customs before the freight itself. Today, DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry and one of the most international companies, with about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

"We're thrilled to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, an organization that has a rich history of success, deeply rooted in principles shared by DHL, such as a commitment to supporting the communities we call home, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by investing in our people who embody speed, passion, and dedication," said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas and Head of Global Sponsorships. "As we sponsor this winning motorsports team with Alex Palou behind the wheel, we look forward to many winning moments both on and off the track in the months and years to come."

"It's super exciting to announce our new partnership with DHL, a global leader in logistics. Representing such a successful and widely recognized brand is a true honor," said Palou. "Their iconic yellow and red colors not only stand out, but they also remind me of my native Spain's colors. As our team looks back at our remarkable success last year, we are eager to carry that momentum forward and aim for a third title with the support of DHL. I am especially thrilled to hit the ground running alongside the dedicated men and women of our 10-car crew in 2024."

Palou's 2023 season was one for the record books, as he became just the sixth driver in the 100-plus-year history of the sport to win multiple championships at 26 or younger (Mario Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt, Sam Hornish Jr., Louis Meyer). He also became the first driver to clinch the championship prior to the season finale since 2007.

The Barcelona, Spain, native will now be looking to secure a third career championship, something no driver has achieved since his teammate and six-time champion Scott Dixon in 2013 and Chip Ganassi Racing's Advisor Dario Franchitti in 2010.

Media members are invited to speak with Chip Ganassi, Mike Parra and Alex Palou via an INDYCAR virtual press conference today at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Media Contact:

DHL Express

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHL