rue21 Fortifies Leadership Team with Executive Appointments

Elisa Bannon-Jones Joins as SVP, Chief People Officer and Michele Pascoe Promoted to EVP, CFO

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, leading fashion destination known for its curated selection of styles designed to bring affordable fashion to everyone, today announced the strategic appointments of Elisa Bannon-Jones as Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, and Michele Pascoe as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These key updates to the executive leadership team underscore rue21's commitment to further elevate and strengthen the organization as it continues to navigate and excel in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

rue21 (PRNewswire)

Elisa Bannon-Jones joins rue21 as Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer today, December 11, 2023. With a distinguished career as a nationally recognized and award-winning HR, People, and Culture executive, Bannon-Jones brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, having previously served as Chief People Officer at GNC, Pep Boys / Icahn Automotive Group, and Frontier Communications. Bannon-Jones's notable achievements include HRO's 2020 Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year Award, and 2023 Leader of Distinction Award. She holds a number of professional certifications including as a Certified Executive Coach and Development Dimension International (DDI) Certified Facilitator, showcasing her dedication to fostering positive workplace cultures, driving organizational effectiveness, and advancing strategic human resources initiatives.

In addition, Bannon-Jones spent time early in her career in retail field leadership positions, which will prove valuable to rue21's ongoing efforts to transform its retail business. Her diverse background spans various industries, providing a unique perspective on talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational development. The addition of Bannon-Jones is a testament to rue21's commitment to building and nurturing a dynamic workplace environment.

"I am excited to join the rue21 team, and eager to contribute to fostering a culture of innovation, engagement, and inclusivity that empowers our team and drives success in 2024 and beyond," said Elisa Bannon-Jones, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer.

Michele Pascoe, most recently Senior Vice President, CFO at rue21, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, CFO, and with this appointment now also oversees the legal function for the company. In addition to her 5 years with rue21, Pascoe brings decades of executive leadership experience in finance across various industries, including having previously served as CFO at Marsh Supermarkets and Fashion Bug. Her exceptional leadership and financial acumen have played a pivotal role in driving rue21's business transformation.

"I am honored to take on this new role as rue21 continues to evolve," commented Michele Pascoe, Executive Vice President, CFO. "We are strategically positioned to capitalize on new opportunities in our segment, and I look forward to helping Josh and the team deliver continued growth for years to come."

"We are thrilled to welcome Elisa Bannon-Jones to rue21, and congratulate Michele Pascoe on her expanded role in our executive leadership team," said Josh Burris, President and CEO of rue21. "These appointments reflect our commitment to assembling a best-in-class leadership team. Elisa's track record of success will be critical to our efforts to attract, develop, and retain top talent. Elisa joining, combined with Michele's strategic financial leadership, will undoubtedly help continue the positive momentum in our business."

About rue21:

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in Warrendale, they currently operate approximately 600 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com .

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

rue21@5wpr.com

212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE rue21