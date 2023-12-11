Batteries Plus Closes 2023 with Strong Business Partnership Growth

Leading Franchise Retailer Poised for Further Growth into New Year with Unique Local and National Partnerships

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, saw impressive commercial gains in its business supply program throughout 2023 and plans to continue that growth into the new year. Ranging from new service deals with local governments in several markets to supplying services for 48 new national partnerships, the brand saw a 60% increase in partnership growth year-over-year with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Batteries Plus Business Logo (PRNewswire)

"One of our specialties is providing customized solutions for businesses, local governments, schools, and more throughout hundreds of communities around the country," said Scott O'Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer of Batteries Plus. "The experts we have in these communities are having a ripple effect from the smallest devices to the backup power for entire communities and the equipment power for fleet vehicles. To have this type of growth this year is a testament to the efforts of our team to ensure our customers' trust and reliability in our expertise on top of our products and services."

Some of the standout partnerships for Batteries Plus include helping businesses reach record-setting years of their own, providing the batteries for over 1,000 public safety vehicles, as well as providing the backup power for traffic lights, water pumps, and governmental buildings throughout an entire city. Efforts like these have accounted for reliable consistency from everyday business needs to emergency procedures.

AJ Looker, a Sr. Regional Sales Manager at Batteries Plus, helped secure a partnership with notable marketing solutions company Quad and as a result of the partnership, Looker and his team helped Quad save over $17,000 in EBITDA avoidance costs. Batteries Plus exceeded 90% in on-time delivery with Quad and assisted the strategic service and deliverance of medical equipment to hospitals and clinics, as well as power devices to several dozens of production and manufacturing locations throughout the country.

Brandon Boozer, the Sr. Key Account Manager at Batteries Plus, is helping Oklahoma City and its surrounding communities with traffic light backup power to traffic signals, city water pumps, and tornado sirens to help keep the traffic patterns calm, the water supply consistent, and the citizens aware in one of the most at-risk storm communities in the nation. As part of his national efforts to grow Government sales, Boozer also secured another multi-year contract with the State of Oklahoma for all their lighting needs and with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the batteries for one of their critical systems to keep air travel safe. With additional pending partnerships with many other state and local government agencies and his work with stores in multiple markets, Boozer's system wide partnerships are on track for the largest sales numbers to date heading into 2024.

Keith Placencio, former Marine and current Batteries Plus franchisee in Las Cruces, NM and El Paso, TX, made waves in his community this year by securing a partnership with the Fleet Services for the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County, providing batteries to over 1,000 public safety vehicles. Featured in interviews with Audacy and the Veteran on the Move Podcast, Placencio has taken this exposure to procure even more pending partnerships next year, as he opens more locations across two states.

"It's extremely important to me to be reliable within the community for power solutions no matter how small," said Placencio. "From law enforcement to bus drivers, our community needs dependability in its power needs and it's an honor to Batteries Plus to have built these relationships."

With over 700 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. For more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, dstewart@fishmanpr.com or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus