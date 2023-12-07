Fiji Airways partners with JetBlue

National Airline continues to grow its footprint in North America

NADI, Fiji, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline is proud to announce a new interline partnership with JetBlue based out of the United States.

The partnership means guests can purchase fares on both airlines on the one ticket, seamlessly connecting customers between flights on Fiji Airways and JetBlue. This includes through-check from the initial point of departure to the final destination.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen has welcomed JetBlue saying the potential for both airlines are limitless.

"Americans who have been yearning for a holiday in Fiji will now find it much easier to connect onto our flights out of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Research tells us that many Americans have a misconception that Fiji is too far away, and difficult to get to. With this partnership, Fiji Airways has made it even more convenient to reach our Fijian paradise.

We have been exploring innovative means to grow our footprint in the United States, and I am delighted that JetBlue has come onboard as an interline partner."

The US market is a key focus for Fiji Airways and with this new partnership the airline is able to grow and extend its award winning service to the East Coast, Utah and Florida.

"With JetBlue, we can welcome guests beyond the US given the airline's 100 domestic and international network destinations including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Orlando, Utah and San Juan," added Viljoen.

Not only can Americans easily visit Fiji, but also connect to Australia, New Zealand, Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan) and Pacific Island countries using Fiji Airways all on one ticket.

This is also a win for Fijians and other Pacific Islanders who want to explore more of the United States, visit friends and family, or connect to other parts of the world. With JetBlue, guests can plan a flight with multiple connections using one ticket.

Fiji Airways flies daily between Nadi and Los Angeles and up to five times a week between Nadi and San Francisco.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and is targeting to earn revenues of over FJD$1.5 billion (USD $680m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

