HELLAS SELECTED AS THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR HATKO HYBRIDGRASS PRODUCTS IN THE US IN ADVANCE OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP™

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas, the largest sports contractor in North America, has entered into an agreement with HATKO to be the exclusive distributor of HATKO's Hybridgrass in the United States and its territories. HATKO, the renowned leader of reinforced natural grass systems in Europe has quickly become a strong FIFA partner, and the choice provider of hybridgrass products for elite soccer stadiums including Wembley, Anfield, Air Albania, and Principality Stadiums. The stadiums that have installed HATKO Hybridgrass have hosted the most prestigious events of European soccer such as the 2023 UFEA Champions League Final, 2022 UEFA Conference League Final, 2022 UEFA Nations League Final, and the 2021 Europa League Final.

Hellas | HATKO Hybridgrass (PRNewswire)

"At Hellas, our mission has always been to deliver the best possible sports experiences through our products and services," says Hellas President and CEO Reed J. Seaton . "As the exclusive distributor of HATKO Hybridgrass in the US, we're introducing the market to a product that will forever change the landscape of playing surfaces."

Hellas has a proven track record of unparalleled success in high-profile turf installation projects for the NFL, collegiate teams, and K-12 facilities, including AT&T Stadium, Nissan Stadium, the NFL UK field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and NRG Stadium. Together, Hellas and HATKO are combining experience, technology, and a shared commitment to excellence, to make game-changing hybridgrass solutions available to organizations and stadiums across the US.

These innovative hybridgrass systems meet athletes' desire to play on natural grass surfaces with increased resiliency by reinforcing the natural turf with synthetic fibers. With preparation underway in the United States as North America prepares to host the FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup™ in 2026, Hellas-Hatko installed HATKO Hybridgrass by invitation of FIFA at two FIFA-authorized test sites, one located at Michigan State University and the other located at the University of Tennessee.

The exclusive distributorship between Hellas and HATKO marks a significant milestone in the sports industry, reinforcing the commitment to innovation and quality that both companies share. Hellas and HATKO look forward to a successful relationship as they work together to provide the ultimate playing surfaces for athletes and fans.

Hellas leads the sports industry in providing turnkey construction services for sports surfaces, lighting, structures, and amenities. Hellas has installed turf playing and/or practice fields for several NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texas, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins. In addition to professional stadiums and sports organizations, Hellas products can be found at colleges and universities across the US and at hundreds of K-12 facilities. Hellas is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has 16 offices across the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.hellas.com

HATKO is one of the largest artificial grass manufacturers in the world. Licensed by FIFA, ITF, FIH, and IAAF, HATKO has installed over 400 FIFA-certified pitches in 100 countries on 4 continents. For more information, visit www.hatkosport.com. For more detailed information about HATKO Hybridgrass visit www.hatkohybridgrass.com.

FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious football tournament in the world. Taking place quadrennially, the FIFA Men's World Cup™ will see 48 nations compete against each other for the prize. With continental qualification pathways leading to an exciting finals event, it brings fans together around the passion and love for the game. FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted in the United States.

FIFA Club World Cup brings together the winners of each confederation's premier club competition to compete for an international title. In 2025, the United States will host the 32-team tournament where 12 of the 32 teams will come from Europe, with the UEFA Champions League winners from 2021-24 all qualified for the tournament

The National Football League is a professional American Football league that consists of 32 teams divided between two conferences. The NFL is the highest level of professional American football in the world.

AT&T Stadium is home to the Dallas Cowboys franchise and is located in Arlington, Texas. It is the largest NFL stadium built to date at 3 million square feet and a capacity of over 100,000 people. In addition to football, the stadium hosts multiple sporting events and concerts.

Nissan Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Nashville, TX, and home to the Tennessee Titans NFL team and the Tennessee State University Tigers. It is the first outdoor stadium in the NFL to convert from natural grass to a synthetic turf system by Hellas.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was home to two NFL UK games in October 2023. Hellas installed a turf system at the stadium used specifically for these games.

Wembley Stadium is the national stadium of England and the home of English football. With 90,000 seats, it's the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe.

CONTACT: Jeff Power, jpower@hellasconstruction.com

