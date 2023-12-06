Curb Flow API Launches, Providing a Unified Ecosystem of Ride-Demand Sources

The new offering aggregates ride demand from multiple sources, streamlining the driver experience and providing increased earning potential

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb , the leading taxi solutions and ride-hailing app for licensed taxi and for-hire rides in North America, today announced the launch of Curb Flow, a thoughtfully designed solution aimed at significantly enhancing drivers' income opportunities. In addition to providing ride requests, including street hails, fleet dispatches, and app bookings, Curb's new open API offering aggregates additional rides from multiple demand sources into Curb's network. This forward-thinking API System is engineered with the specific goal of boosting booking rates and promoting fair distribution of rides among drivers, thereby enhancing their earnings. This initiative also plays a pivotal role in advancing a more professional and rigorously regulated on-road service, delivering benefits to both drivers and riders alike.

The introduction of Curb Flow, featuring launch partners such as Uber, Sentry, Trapeze Group, Kinetik Care, Department of For-Hire Vehicles (DFHV), and Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA) underscores Curb's commitment to creating a robust and efficient ecosystem for ride demands across the nation. Curb additionally continues to expand its partner network, growing its roster of B2B accounts to help drive increased ROI for businesses industry-wide and, most recently, launching with Uber in Washington DC.

"The launch of Curb Flow marks a pivotal moment in our journey to enhance urban transportation, seamlessly integrating various ride requests to benefit our drivers and riders alike," said Amos Tamam, CEO of Curb. "Alongside this, our expanding partnerships, including our notable collaboration with Uber in Washington DC, exemplify our dedication to evolving the ride-hailing landscape and affirming our commitment as a leading force in the industry."

In Washington DC, Curb has been selected as the universal e-hail app in collaboration with taxi operator Transco and the DFHV. Transco, awarded a grant by DFHV for its universal e-hail app program, has partnered with Curb as the technology provider.

Washington DC riders now have even more convenient and reliable taxi service options in their area. Using the Curb app, they are able to request taxis on-demand or in advance and see the total price of the ride upfront before booking. Riders are also able to use Curb to pay for taxi rides that they hail on the street through its 'Pair & Pay' feature, which prompts riders to pair their app with the screen in the back of the taxi cab, allowing for payment to automatically be processed at the end of the ride.

"DC has become a leading market for Curb, and we're extremely proud of our continued success in the area. Working with Transco and the DFHV to broaden our reach and make Curb a universal e-hail app solution will only help us better service riders and drivers alike," said Amos Tamam, Founder and CEO of Curb. "This accomplishment is also a testament to our overall growth as a company, as we continue to innovate and streamline transportation across all our operating markets."

About Curb

Curb is reimagining urban mobility with a driver-first approach to ride-hailing. Bringing upfront pricing to the largest nationwide network of taxis and licensed for-hire vehicles, Curb provides unparalleled transparency to riders and drivers alike. Curb is connected to over 100,000 drivers in dozens of cities across the US and UK, powering millions of taxi rides worldwide and facilitating billions of dollars in payment transactions annually through its open mobility platform.

Curb has built an innovative suite of products that provide a unified supply of taxis and licensed for-hire vehicles - the first of its kind to bring solutions for passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Their B2B services power millions of rides for transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses while also providing effortless payments and advertising that reaches captive audiences of millions on Taxi TV.

