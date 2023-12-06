Axcelis Announces Participation in 12th Annual NYC Summit

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will be joining 14 other companies in collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit investor conference, being held Tuesday, December 12th at Mastro's New York.

The presentation material utilized by Axcelis during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company's website at www.axcelis.com.

About the 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 15 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), CVD Equipment (CVV), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Movella (MVLA), SkyWater Technology (SKYT), and Veeco Instruments, Inc. (VECO). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.

RSVP Contacts for 12th Annual NYC Summit 2023

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

