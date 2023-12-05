FOR THE LOVE OF SANDWICHES: CARRABBA'S SANDWICH BISTRO IS A REAL CROWD PLEASER

New sandwich catering service delivers hand-crafted Italian flavors perfect for any occasion.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill, famous for authentic Italian cuisine, has put the finishing touches on its new catering service, Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro. Its menu of hearty sandwiches, crafted using high-quality ingredients and accompanied by flavorful sides and salads, is ready to feed a crowd or a few friends at parties, or for any event.

Perfect for office meetings, tailgating, school events or any celebration, Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro selections are available in three convenient packages:

Bistro Sandwich Bundles: Each Bundle serves a minimum of 5 people and comes with a choice of sandwich, side and cookies.

Bistro Boxed Lunches: Are individually packaged with a sandwich, choice of side, and a chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin cookie.

Bistro Sandwich Trays: A tray of handmade sandwiches that serves 5 or more.

There is a vegetarian sandwich option and sides include House-Made Chips or Homemade Pasta Salad, also vegetarian. Guests can also order add-on sides like the House Salad or Mama Mandola's Sicilian Chicken Soup.

"Carrabba's Italian Grill is known for flavorful Italian food passed down from our founders' family recipes using only the best ingredients to prepare and handmade dishes cooked to order. Now we're crafting sandwiches with the same love and attention to high quality," said Pat Hafner, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "Catering by Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro is our way of making it easy for event planners to bring Italian flavor from our delicious sandwich selections to any occasion. All they need to do is place the order and we'll take care of the rest."

Bistro Sandwiches are served cold or warm. The new menu features:

Italian: Thinly sliced salami, prosciutto ham, mortadella and mozzarella topped with sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli and Italian dressing on toasted focaccia bread. (Served cold.)

Bruschette Chicken: Seasoned wood-grilled chicken topped with roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese and pesto on toasted focaccia bread. (Served cold.)

Caprese: Sliced tomatoes, burrata cheese and pesto on toasted focaccia bread. (Vegetarian option, served cold.)

Steak Marsala: Sliced sirloin and mozzarella cheese topped with Lombardo Marsala Sauce and mushrooms on toasted focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Chicken Parmesan: Tossed in Mama Mandola's breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses on toasted focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Meatball Sandwich: Meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grated romano on toasted garlic butter focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Carrabba's Sandwich Bistro selections are available for delivery seven days a week. Every catering order includes plates, serving utensils and napkins. For more information or to place an order, visit www.carrabbas.com/carrabbas-sandwich-bistro.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Lasagne, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the newest Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

