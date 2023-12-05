Calgary-Based Real Estate App Virtuo Looks to Expand Across Canada With Seed Funding Round

The homeownership concierge platform secures financing to help more homeowners go from feeling stressed to feeling at home

• CA$3.5 million • Calgary, Alberta • Founded in 2017 • Funding announced on Dec. 5, 2023 • TELUS Ventures and ATB Private Equity



CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Virtuo , the leading homeownership concierge platform that connects and streamlines tasks associated with moving and beyond, today announced it has secured CA$3.5 million in a seed funding round, with lead investors ATB Private Equity and TELUS Ventures. Homes are the biggest assets consumers have, but also one of the least supported. Virtuo's platform solves this ongoing problem by focusing on the customer in the home ecosystem and helping them bear the heavy load that comes with ownership, such as moving, managing projects and settling in. This new funding will fuel Virtuo's expansion across Canada and into the U.S., enabling it to bring its top-notch customer experience to more homeowners and partners, including realtors, mortgage providers and builders. With this latest round, Virtuo's total funds raised is now over CA$7 million.

"Virtuo organizes the home ecosystem with the homeowner at the center," said Casey Kachur, co-founder and CEO of Virtuo, which operates in over a dozen North American cities, including Toronto. "We created it for homeowners, but we deliver our service with partners — great builders, realtors, lenders and other companies — that also want to make the homeownership experience amazing, as it should be. This investment enables us to do just that, and because we're capital efficient, we can make it go a long way to continue improving how we provide our first-class customer experience and empower homeowners through the moving process."

ATB Private Equity and TELUS Ventures will work with Virtuo's existing shareholders to deliver the homeownership concierge app to more customers. ATB Private Equity is a growth-focused private equity fund, specifically deploying capital to Alberta-based businesses. TELUS Ventures is focused on enabling an ecosystem of innovation by partnering and engaging in commercial relationships with globally ambitious, disruptive, market-transforming companies in early-to-late stage development.

"With over 18 million customer connections, TELUS understands the desire for homeowners to have an outstanding experience when moving or maintaining their household," said Terry Doyle, managing partner and vice president, TELUS Ventures. "Our investment with Virtuo underscores the commitment of TELUS to make the future friendly for our Canadian customers and citizens around the world."

Virtuo's value

Virtuo's growth comes as moving remains a significant stressor among homeowners. Recent studies confirm that changes in residence increase the stress level of owner-occupiers the most, especially those moving from owned property to owned property. Virtuo, which counts Brookfield Residential and Mattamy Homes among its partners, alleviates the strain associated with ownership through its user-friendly, simple-to-use app, backed by a team committed to helping homeowners manage moving and home maintenance while they settle in.

Facts and features

Through its unique platform, Virtuo is able to prioritize customer experience, a key differentiator for successful brands today , and deliver the "wow" factor by bringing customers the support they need during their homeownership journey — perfect for new and seasoned owners. Virtuo's concierge team acts as the homeowner's trusted guide, answering any questions and overseeing the tiresome tasks that come with moving, such as reviewing upcoming home services or sourcing a vetted pro.

https://virtuo.com/

About Virtuo

Virtuo is redesigning one of the most painful yet significant experiences in our lives today - the new home process. Its concierge platform connects and streamlines all the tasks and processes involved in purchase, finance, move and settle-in across all the various industry segments, to make buyers' new home the most enjoyable and stress-free experience that it deserves to be. For more information on Virtuo, please visit https://virtuo.com/ .

