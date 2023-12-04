Disneyland Resort is a Must-Visit Vacation Destination, Featuring Limited-Time Celebrations and New Fun in 2024

Reimagined Pixar Fest celebrates friendship and beyond across the resort, April 26-Aug. 4 , including new and returning entertainment

Season of the Force arrives at Disneyland Park April 5-June 2 , with even more galactic adventures

Fan-favorite festivals, seasonal traditions and after-hours events create exciting rotation of limited-time offerings

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Disneyland Resort is releasing its lineup of special events and limited-time festivities for the coming year, with 2024 highlighted by the resort-wide Pixar Fest celebration beginning in the spring. Guests can book Disneyland Resort theme park reservations up to 180 days in advance with the expanded reservation calendar, and the slate of scheduled events can help them plan their visits earlier.

Pixar Fest Returns to the Disneyland Resort – “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Parade: An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will debut at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., as highlighted entertainment for Pixar Fest in 2024. Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26-Aug. 4, 2024, with colorful décor, themed menu items, commemorative merchandise and more for a limited-time. (Artist Concept/Disneyland) (PRNewswire)

With distinctly Disney experiences and exciting happenings all year long, no two visits are the same. As it enters an era of boundless growth and innovation, Disneyland Resort is also investing in the development of more guest experiences, with work underway on Pixar Place Hotel; the upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure; and the continued transformation of the Downtown Disney District.

A variety of ticket options and special offers throughout the year make it possible for many guests to visit Disneyland Resort. For visits in early 2024, families can get greater value with a special offer on theme park tickets for children ages 3-9.* Valid between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024 (no blockout dates, subject to park reservation availability), child tickets can be purchased for as low as $50 per child, per day. More information is available on Disneyland.com.

Reimagined Pixar Fest returns spring 2024

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond. From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!", will debut at Disney California Adventure Park, and at Disneyland Park, the emotional "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" returns with some all-new scenes. During the celebration, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from "Elemental," Red Panda Mei from "Turning Red" and more. Additional entertainment and offerings will be announced at a later date.

Festivals and limited-time celebrations

The return of highly anticipated festivals and seasonal festivities add many more choices of entertainment, menu items and experiences to Disneyland Resort visits in 2024.

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park (Jan. 23-Feb. 18): A tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions, this multicultural celebration rings in the Year of the Dragon with Asian-inspired food and beverages, vibrant décor and Mushu leading the way in "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession."

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland Park (Feb. 17 and 24): Performing at the Fantasyland Theatre, the 2024 "Celebrate Gospel" concerts will be headlined by Marvin Sapp (Feb. 17) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Feb. 24). "Celebrate Gospel" is an annual tribute to Gospel music that brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California.

Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park (Feb. 22-23): In celebration of the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club's 30th anniversary, the Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Ducks team up for a two-day event in Hollywood Land, including a celebratory cavalcade, fan zone with themed activities and photo opportunities, plus appearances by select current and legacy team players.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 1-April 22): The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State. The popular attraction, Soarin' Over California, also returns for a limited time.

Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (April 5-June 2): Season of the Force arrives at Disneyland Park with Hyperspace Mountain and specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more for a limited time. Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will provide fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland Park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (Aug. 23-Oct. 31): Wicked fun for all ages, this spellbinding season transforms the resort with autumn décor, characters dressed in hauntingly haute Halloween outfits and uniquely themed attractions.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park (Aug. 23-Nov. 2): The everlasting bonds of family and Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos are honored through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar's "Coco."

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort (Begins Nov. 15): Family and friends can celebrate the season with the lively Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park, plus seasonal overlays on beloved attractions, cherished holiday spectaculars and dazzling wintry décor throughout the resort.

Separately ticketed after-hours events

Guests can play the night away during fan-favorite after-hours events scheduled in 2024. These themed, separately ticketed events include pre-party park mix-in, shorter wait times for select attractions, unlimited select Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the event, and more.

Disneyland After Dark (select nights from January through June): Disneyland Park will host four themed soirées packed with unique entertainment, rare character encounters and distinctive menus of sweet treats and savory snacks.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party** (Returning in 2024): Disney California Adventure Park will throw family-friendly Halloween parties including immersive treat trails, rare character sightings and unique entertainment. For this spirited occasion, guests are invited to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes.**

More magic in the making

The reimagined Pixar Place Hotel opens Jan. 30, 2024, marking the official transformation of Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel into the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States. The 15-story hotel overlooking Disney California Adventure Park will offer Pixar-themed guest rooms, new dining featuring Great Maple restaurant, a rooftop pool area, play court and more.

Beginning May 24, the nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!" will once again illuminate the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park, featuring new special effects, a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic "Peter Pan" scene. In this treasured show, fantastic events and images from Disney stories come to life through soaring music, dozens of live performers, character appearances and state-of-the-art projections.

When the new attraction Tiana's Bayou Adventure debuts at Disneyland Park later in 2024, guests will embark on a musical journey inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Princess and the Frog." The stories of Princess Tiana also extend to Tiana's Palace quick-service restaurant and Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets retail shop in New Orleans Square.

The evolution of the Downtown Disney District continues to take shape with the openings of Paseo and Céntrico, serving Mexican cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, and Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings and noodles, in 2024. Restaurants and boutiques in the area will also continue to offer new must-have merchandise and menu items to discover. Musical entertainment, activities and events make the newly opened Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn on the district's west end an ideal location for gathering and relaxation.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the magical Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact a local travel agent. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

Entertainment, experiences, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Both valid Theme Park reservation and admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

*Offer tickets valid for use beginning 1/8/24, and expire 13 days after the first day of use or on 3/10/24, whichever occurs first. To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Theme park reservations for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets are fully reserved. Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

**Costumes are subject to Disney guidelines and should not be obstructive or offensive; please check special event costume guidelines at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/faq/parks/dress/ for restrictions. Only select attractions, experiences, offerings, and services will be available during the event. Offer, event, and event elements may be modified and limited in availability, and are subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice or liability.

