Expanded Farmer Access to Corteva's Enlist® Herbicides Anticipated for 2024 Growing Season

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully completing a comprehensive Endangered Species Act (ESA) consultation process, Corteva Agriscience's innovative Enlist® herbicides are poised for expanded use in formerly restricted counties in key growing regions across the U.S.

The rigorous ESA review was initially conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), then largely confirmed by consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS). The result is a Final Biological Opinion (BiOp) that supports the restoration of previously restricted counties for use of Enlist herbicides – including counties in Texas and Georgia – and the elimination of all whole-county application restrictions, broadening farmers' future access to this unique and effective system for sustainable weed control.

"With its near-zero volatility and reduced potential for physical drift, the Enlist system has become a leading choice for effective and neighbor-friendly control of the toughest weeds," said Robert King, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business, Corteva Agriscience. "The issuance of the Final BiOp supports the EPA's review and the removal of all county-wide restrictions, ultimately providing more farmers with certainty and access to effective, and more sustainable, weed control options."

Applicators should continue to abide by current product labels until supplemental labels are issued. Please consult with your local sales professional about how these upcoming changes may apply to individual operations. In addition to following current label guidelines, growers and applicators should refer to the Endangered Species Protection Bulletins, which will include targeted, sub-county restrictions in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

