PHISH TO PLAY SPHERE IN LAS VEGAS, NV THURSDAY, APRIL 18 - SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Phish announced four performances at the world's most cutting-edge venue, SPHERE, in Las Vegas, NV on April 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2024. As Phish fans well know, in their forty years of being a band, Phish has never played the same show twice. Each of Phish's shows at Sphere will feature completely unique setlists AND visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience. These shows mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere, but they will be the only shows Phish will perform at the venue in 2024.

"From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," said Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

Sphere is powered by next-generation technologies, including a 160,000 sq. ft. LED display inside the main venue bowl that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. At 16K x 16K, it is the highest resolution LED screen on earth. The venue also features Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

The ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through 9 AM PT/noon ET Monday, December 11. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 15 at 10AM PT/1PM ET. In addition, travel packages will go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10AM PT/1PM ET, exclusively via phishatsphere.100xhospitality.com/.

PHISH AT SPHERE

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024

ABOUT PHISH:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has earned one of music's most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 15 studio albums, beginning with 1989's Junta and continuing through 2020's Sigma Oasis, released on the band's own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish's substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band's streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Widely recognized among live music's most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas across North America including such annual traditions as sold-out Labor Day weekend runs at Dick's Sporting Goods Park soccer stadium outside of Denver, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year's Eve celebrations at NYC's world-famous Madison Square Garden. Following next month's shows, Phish will have performed 83 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers' Dozen, a 13-night concert series which saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden's rafters alongside ones for Billy Joel and Harry Styles.

In 1996, Phish presented the first of 11 self-produced festivals. The Clifford Ball, held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate NY, influenced a new generation of American rock festivals including Coachella and Bonnaroo. Phish marked the turn of the millennium with a New Year's Eve festival at Florida's Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year's Day.

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band's various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel's Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish's home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed. WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless and others in need. For more information or to donate, please see www.waterwheelfoundation.org

In addition to the four-night run at Sphere in Las Vegas, 2024 will see Phish hosting its first curated festival in nearly a decade, set for August 15-18, 2024 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE.

ABOUT SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT:

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

