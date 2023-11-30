JinkoSolar to participate at COP28 United Nations climate conference

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its participation at the COP28 United Nations climate change conference taking place in Dubai from November 30th to December 12th, underlining its leadership role in the solar energy sector and its commitment to addressing the challenges posed by global warming on a global scale.

This year's COP28 motto "Partnership Promotes Progress", could not be more accurate. "Collaborative action is urgently needed to deliver an equitable energy transition. COP28 provides an excellent forum for real progress to be made towards climate action," stated Dany Qian, Vice President of Jinkosolar. She added, "Increasing global temperatures and environmental disasters show that we are already behind schedule. Any extra barriers to halt the progress doesn't make sense. Every decision we make and action we take must be for the benefit of everyone on earth. "

As a full participant in the efforts to combat global warming, the Company will have a presence at the main conference and deliver a keynote speech titled 'Solar is all, solar is for all' in a series of key side events, engaging with all stakeholders to provide concrete actions for a just, equitable and affordable energy transition for all.

Jinkosolar is committed to accelerating transitioning to a world powered by more sustainable energy. Through its innovative technologies, extensive experience and a proven deliverable strategy, the Company is helping to make solar the answer to climate change.

As the world's first solar company joining RE100 and EP100, Jinkosolar has committed to power 100% of its own business activities along its entire value chain with renewable energy by 2028.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

