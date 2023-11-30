Hastings Law Office, P.C.: Federal Jury Finds Aerojet Rocketdyne Breached Two Non-Disclosure Agreements with ValveTech Inc. Concerning Components for Starliner CST-100 Spacecraft

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York found Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies Company, breached two nondisclosure agreements with ValveTech Inc., and improperly retained and used or disclosed proprietary information provided by ValveTech for the Starliner CST-100 Spacecraft.

ValveTech filed the lawsuit in 2017, alleging that Aerojet intentionally and improperly retained and used ValveTech's proprietary information in the development of Aerojet's flight valve for the Service Module Propulsion system for the Starliner CST-100 spacecraft. Aerojet terminated its contract with ValveTech after obtaining all of its designs and test data. ValveTech supplies 14 other valve components to various vendors for the Starliner CST-100 spacecraft.

"We are very pleased by the verdict and look forward to the return of our proprietary information," said Erin Faville, president and owner of ValveTech Inc.

The CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is designed to carry humans and scientific research to and from low-Earth orbit, including the International Space Station. Its first crewed flight is scheduled for April 2024.

ValveTech, Inc. was represented in the lawsuit by Laurie Vahey and Patrick D. Leavy of Vahey Law Offices PLLC of Rochester, N.Y., and Kevin Patariu, John Esterhay, Miguel Bombach and Abigail Gardner of Perkins Coie LLP, based in Seattle.

About ValveTech

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Phelps, N.Y., ValveTech Inc. is a women-owned and family-operated business that designs and manufactures valves and other components for aerospace and military applications. ValveTech's products are used in the International Space Station, James Webb Telescope, V-22 Osprey and many other demanding applications. ValveTech is ISO 9001-registered and AS9100-certified. Learn more by visiting www.valvetech.net.

