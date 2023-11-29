Ushering in a New Era: Edible® Unveils its New Brand Identity, Melding Tradition with a Fresh, Youthful Edge

Modern Visual Identity, Expanded Product Offerings and an Evolved In-Store Experience Designed in Partnership with Livit Provides Contemporary Offerings for Next-Gen Shoppers

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, a modern e-commerce gifting brand uniquely supported by nearly 1,000 locally owned retail locations globally, is actively undergoing dynamic brand revitalization ahead of the company's 25th anniversary. The brand's fresh image makes its debut in time for one of the busiest gifting and entertaining seasons of the year and includes a modern visual identity, new innovative storefronts and a range of offerings that can be delivered within one hour, including fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates and more.

"Embracing change is vital to staying ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced market. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving as a business in a way that appeals to a modern customer," said Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible. "We've comprehensively revitalized the brand, ensuring our modernized identity is seamlessly integrated across every customer touchpoint. This consistent and engaging journey will help to remind our customers – especially millennials and Gen Z – that Edible is not just for big calendar moments; it's your go-to resource for turning everyday moments into extraordinary memories."

Edible's new visual identity will roll out in select markets throughout 2024, including an updated brand logo and packaging, and refreshed and experiential storefronts in key markets across the U.S., complemented by added personalization options and a refined website experience. The new store concept – created in collaboration with experience design firm Livit – reimagines the gifting journey for customers, offering an immersive and engaging in-person retail experience, something younger demographics of shoppers are demanding.

"The way we see it, we are tasked to help support Edible's mission to celebrate the moments that matter, and that starts with creating a remarkable in-store experience for the next generation of gifters," shared Rafael LaRue Pierri, Chief Creative Officer at Livit, "We have created something adaptable enough to be within reach of everyone and well thought out and efficient enough to be sustainable over time and consistently deliver these amazing moments in people's lives."

This brand refresh also includes Edible's recently launched "There's an edible® for that" advertising campaign – which provides a captivating point of view into the modern look and tone behind the brand's renewed approach and updated offerings. This includes an array of products at various price points and befitting of any occasion, ranging from show-stopping arrangements that "wow" to mouthwatering treats and Instagram-worthy boards for a big event or relaxing night in.

About Edible ®

Since its founding in 1999, Edible® has been an innovator in the gifting industry. Today's Edible is a modern gifting destination with an online e-commerce hub and nearly 1,000 locally owned brick-and-mortar locations globally. Beyond the brand's signature fruit arrangements, Edible's expansive range includes delectable cookies, indulgent brownies, captivating cakes, exquisite flowers and dessert boards, all ideal for any celebration or to treat yourself. For more information, visit edible.com.

