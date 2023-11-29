Holland America Line Sets New Black Friday Records for Bookings in the U.S.

Record weekends for two consecutive years show continued strength for cruising

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Holland America Line's Black Friday booking volumes broke a record high for the shopping holiday in the United States, with volume for the day more than 20% higher than last year's record high and 23% higher for the period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

The trend was especially noticeable with guests planning summer vacations in 2024, with bookings for Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England all surpassing volumes from last year's Black Friday sales.

"While some see Black Friday as a sign that winter is coming, our guests were dreaming about exploring summer destinations like Alaska, Iceland and Greece," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "Breaking Black Friday records two years in a row tells us that not only are guests excited to plan ahead for travel, but that they value Holland America Line's award-winning service and carefully crafted itineraries that visit more than 100 countries."

Holland America Line's summer cruises include six ships in Alaska, offering the most Glacier Bay permits in the cruise industry, the most glacier viewing experiences and the most opportunities to see the animals of Alaska with nearly 180 shore excursions that take guests on a wildlife encounter. The summer season also highlights cruising in the Canada/New England region, with several itineraries extending up to Iceland and Greenland.

The record Black Friday weekend comes just weeks after Holland America Line announced a new global fresh fish program. The pioneering initiative engages a global network of 60 ports to source and serve 80 types of fresh fish on board in all restaurants, going from port to plate in less than 48 hours. The program also engages world-renowned Chef Masaharu Morimoto to serve as Holland America Line's "Fresh Fish Ambassador." Chef Morimoto brings his signature style to curated dishes served in the ships' Dining Rooms, as well as Morimoto By Sea, a new stand-alone restaurant aboard Nieuw Amsterdam launching on the Dec. 16, 2023, cruise and a Morimoto By Sea pop-up restaurant on the remainder of the fleet by spring of 2024.

Holland America Line's Black Friday incentives run through December 1 and include prepaid crew appreciation, up to 30% off cruise fares and $25 deposit on eligible cruises.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line