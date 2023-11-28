WILsquare Capital Acquires Automotive Color & Supply Corp.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Automotive Color & Supply ("ACS"), a leading regional distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products with 10 locations across Indiana and Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WILsquare Capital is a Private Equity firm established by private equity and operational executives to dedicate financial capital and operating experience to lower-middle market companies in the Midwest and South. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1951, three generations of the Byers Family have established ACS as a leading provider and servicer of automotive and industrial paint and supplies. With a passionate dedication to its employees, customers, vendors, and community, strong values and a team-first culture permeates ACS's tenured and experienced workforce.

"WILsquare is thrilled to partner with Josh Byers and the ACS team to build upon the legacy the Byers Family began decades ago," said Jack Randazzo, Director at WILsquare Capital. "With a shared commitment to integrity and service we are excited to help Josh and his team achieve the next level of growth and expansion of ACS's reputation in the industry."

Josh Byers, CEO of ACS, stated "I am excited for the opportunity that our leadership team and I get to partner with WILsquare Capital and look forward to leveraging WILsquare's understanding of distribution, operational knowledge, and thoughtful geographic expansion to take ACS to the next level of growth, while preserving the legacy of my family's business." Byers, also, noted he is "pleased to find a partner that puts such high value on people and aligns so well with our company's culture."

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

