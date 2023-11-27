Freestone Capital Management Hires Lizzie Hollis, JD as New Director of Wealth Strategy and Estate Planning

Seasoned Estate & Tax Attorney Joins Growing West Coast Firm to Enhance Strategic Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management ("Freestone") today announced that Lizzie Hollis has joined the firm's San Francisco office. As Managing Director, Wealth Strategy and Estate Planning, Hollis will report to Christine Opp, who leads the firm's financial planning efforts, and play a pivotal role in advancing Freestone's strategic vision. She will play a key role in expanding the firm's capabilities in supporting 26 advisors and their affluent clients.

Hollis brings more than 10 years of trust and estate planning experience to the position. Prior to joining Freestone, she practiced at the law firm of Delagnes, Linder & Duey, LLP, advising high-net-worth individuals and families in all phases of estate planning, including trust administration, gift and generation-skipping tax planning and charitable planned giving. She was previously an associate at the law firms of Donahue Fitzgerald, LLP and Poyner & Poyner, LLP. Hollis obtained her Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law, where she was both an Emery Scholar and a CALI Award recipient, and a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude with highest distinction in Political Science from California State University, Chico.

"Many of our client situations are incredibly complex," said Christine Opp, Managing Director, Client Advisor and Head of Financial Planning at Freestone. "When we created this role, we wanted to find someone with specialized expertise and a track record of success in building and maintaining long-term relationships with clients through detailed wealth strategy. Because Lizzie's entire career has been focused on helping clients navigate their unique individual situations, we know that she will have an immediate impact collaborating with our team for their benefit, and of course for the benefit of our clients."

Founded in 1999, Freestone is an independent and employee-owned, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that has grown from $250 million to over $8 billion in AUM. We offer a full suite of services that address all aspects of our client's financial life spanning across financial planning, investment management, estate and trust, tax planning and asset protection.

Freestone has also expanded its in-house financial planning team along the way; with Hollis' arrival, the in-house team now numbers four full-time employees.

"It became very clear to me during the course of my conversations with Freestone that their service offering is incredibly powerful, and that they are truly looking to invest in wealth strategy and financial planning," said Hollis. "I cannot wait to get to know my new colleagues, and to ensure that our clients have carefully considered all possible strategies to protect and grow their wealth."

About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Freestone serves clients throughout the west coast with offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Santa Barbara, and Anchorage. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at www.freestonecapital.com.

