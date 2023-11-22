QPC Announces Tracxion Drive, enhanced WFM / WEM Data Adapter now available in the Genesys AppFoundry

MOLD, Wales, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QPC, a leading provider of customer contact optimisation solutions, today announced the availability of Tracxion Drive, our advanced WFM/WEM Data Adapter for Genesys Cloud CX®, on the Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Tracxion Drive optimises workforce performance and engagement by delivering the best multichannel data. Our solution enables data-driven decision making to strategically allocate resources, deliver great customer experiences, and simplify complex workforce management.

Tracxion makes it easy for Genesys customers to:

Supercharge their WFM: Tracxion Drive's innovative solution uses advanced real-time event data to transform workforce management (WFM). It provides resource efficiency gains by delivering precise WFM interval and enhanced adherence data. Our platform effortlessly manages hybrid operations, integrates to multiple WFM systems, delivers a comprehensive enterprise-wide view and enables secure segmented BPO integration, resulting in exceptional customer experiences.

Enhance Employee Experience (EX) with Dynamic Agent Management: Tracxion Drive goes beyond traditional Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) by leveraging enriched data to provide unique metrics, such as customer-agent-focused metrics that show how agents impact customer effort and Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Transform Enterprise BI and Customer Journey Analytics and orchestration: Tracxion Drive provides accurate and comprehensive interaction data as the foundation of your enterprise data strategy, revolutionising BI by uncovering hidden unproductive activities. It connects digital channels and contact centres in real-time, enhancing the agent-customer experience and enabling data-driven decisions.

Simplify and De-risk Cloud Migration: By using Tracxion Drive as a replacement for your existing WFM Adapter on Genesys platforms, you can not only gain from all the benefits of better data but also take advantage of the seamless integration into Genesys Cloud CX to simplify and de-risk cloud migration. This will help reduce project risk and costs by maintaining the operational integrity of all data for WFM, reporting, and insights during the migration process and beyond.

"We are thrilled to offer Tracxion Drive's unique capabilities to the Genesys partner ecosystem," says Phil Smith, QPC CEO. "With our real-time integration, organisations can now leverage the best multi-channel data to drive incremental resourcing efficiency gains through enhanced WFM/WEM performance."

QPC's application, Tracxion Drive is now compatible with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organisations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organisations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimisation.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Tracxion Drive visit our AppFoundry listing.https://appfoundry.genesys.com/filter/genesyscloud/listing/83fa202f-c705-4892-a5b5-7cdde9ab7586

About QPC:

Industry leader in contact centre and customer experience solutions for over 30 years. Our expertise helps contact centres worldwide overcome challenges, transform operations, achieve higher customer satisfaction and drive business growth. A trusted strategic partner for elevating customer interactions and exceeding operational goals

