KHNP Announces Associate Pathway Partnership with COP28

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), the largest electric power company in South Korea, announced today its role as an Associate Pathway Partner of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). Taking place in Dubai, UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023, the conference will bring together world leaders, businesses, stakeholders and public to find tangible solutions for a sustainable future.

Source: Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co. (PRNewswire)

With a growing recognition of nuclear as a clean and critical solution for decarbonization, KHNP plans to launch its game-changing net-zero solutions that leverage the full benefits of nuclear in driving the global energy transition.

On December 2, 2023, KHNP will host an event at the Korea Pavilion in the COP28 Blue Zone where the KHNP CEO Jooho Whang will introduce KHNP's innovative SMR (i-SMR) technology and SMR Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model. This will be followed by a panel discussion titled "The Role of Nuclear Energy in Accelerating a Carbon-Free Future" which will focus on how nuclear will be crucial in expediting the energy transition, achieving decarbonization, and strengthening energy security.

The panel will include:

Hyungook Kang, Professor of Dept. of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Moderator)

Jooho Whang , CEO of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power

Diane Cameron , Head of Division of Nuclear Technology Development and Economics, NEA

Bumjin Chung , Professor of Nuclear Engineering Department at Kyung Hee University / President of Korean Nuclear Society

Frank Jannuzi , CEO of The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation

Throughout the conference, KHNP will also operate a booth in the Green Zone where visitors will have a chance to learn about the i-SMR and SSNC solutions and KHNP's efforts towards carbon neutrality.

"As a leading force in South Korea's energy sector, KHNP stands at the forefront of the global journey towards carbon neutrality," said CEO Whang. "Through our innovative carbon-free energy solutions and fostering collaboration with global partners across private and public sectors, KHNP is envisioning creating a greener future for all."

KHNP is a leading provider of carbon-free energy and has a proven track record of technological innovations, construction expertise, and operational excellence. Since 1971, KHNP has successfully constructed and operated 36 nuclear power plants - 32 in South Korea and four in the UAE. As of 2023, KHNP operates 25 nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 24,650 MW, in addition to 37 hydroelectric power plants and 16 solar power plants. Responsible for 31% of the total electric power generated in South Korea and 25% of the power in the UAE, KHNP has been playing an essential role in expediting the transition to eco-friendly energy sources both domestically and globally.

The location of this year's conference is especially notable as KHNP is a member of the consortium of Korean companies that successfully constructed and commercialized the Barakah Nuclear Power Plants. Once the fourth and final unit goes into commercial operation, the Barakah Plants are expected to meet up to 25% of the UAE's electricity needs.

To stay up-to-date on KHNP's activities at COP28 and net-zero solutions, follow KHNP on LinkedIn and X.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.