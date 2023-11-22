Coway Secures CES 2024 Innovation Award for BEREX Reclining Massage Bed

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for its groundbreaking BEREX Reclining Massage Bed.

The CES Innovation Awards, an annual competition sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spotlights cutting-edge technology from around the world. Esteemed industry experts conduct comprehensive reviews, granting awards based on innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics, and design credentials.

In the Digital Health category, Coway's BEREX Reclining Massage Bed clinched the CES® 2024 Innovation Award. It was recognized for its distinctive technology, highlighted by an automatic reclining function with an upper body elevation feature and a personalized massage system.

The BEREX Reclining Massage Bed features an automatic upper body reclining function to boost the user's comfort and convenience. Recognizing the challenge many face in sitting up after using bed-type massage products, the bed's reclining seat adjusts to various angles, particularly aiding those with mobility issues standing up after lying down.

Another unique feature of Coway's BEREX Reclining Massage Bed is a customized massage system. The bed precisely scans the curvature and length of the user's spine, tailoring its 12-level segmented massage system to the individual's unique body characteristics, ensuring a safe and effective massage experience.

Complementing these features, the bed offers sound therapy for stress relief and optimal sleep with healing sounds, a variety of massage modes, and an adjustable thermal system for an innovative approach to wellness and relaxation.

The official launch of the BEREX Reclining Massage Bed is planned for next year in South Korea. Positioned as a flagship product, Coway aims to expand its presence in the sleep and wellness market.

"The CES 2024 Innovation Award is a testament to Coway and the BEREX brand's sophisticated technological leadership," said Coway official. "We remain committed to sustaining this momentum through continued research efforts, focusing on innovative product development with cutting-edge technologies that bring unparalleled customer benefit."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

