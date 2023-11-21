SpartanNash Foundation Fundraiser Helps Provide Over 158,000 Meals This Holiday Season

The SpartanNash Foundation and local communities came together to donate a record-breaking $440,000 for food pantries located near SpartanNash facilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) and SpartanNash Foundation are proud to announce the success of their seventh annual in-store fundraiser supporting food pantries across the Midwest.

The Company presented one of its food pantry partners, Kids’ Food Basket, with a $22,000 check donation to help families in need this holiday season. From left to right: Haley Rademacher (Grants Specialist, Kids’ Food Basket), Tamara Vanderark-Potter (Vice President of Philanthropy, Kids’ Food Basket), Kyle Szucs (Philanthropy Specialist, Kids’ Food Basket), Eric Schumann (Donor Relations Coordinator, Kids’ Food Basket), Dawn Bredeweg (Manager of Charitable Giving, SpartanNash), Matthew Larson (Assistant Store Director, SpartanNash), Chad Forman (Store Director, SpartanNash), Bruce Emery (Vice President of Retail Operations, SpartanNash). (PRNewswire)

The in-store campaign, which ran from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, raised nearly $350,000, and the SpartanNash Foundation pledged an additional $90,000 to food pantries located near its distribution centers, bringing the total donation to $440,000. This donation equates to an estimated 158,000 meals for families across the Midwest this holiday season.

"As a food solutions company, we strive to make nutrition accessible and affordable to the communities we serve," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. "We are humbled by the support we've seen from our store guests, Associates and communities to raise the greatest amount of donations to date for our local food pantries in the fight against food insecurity this holiday season."

The fundraiser received an overwhelming response from communities across the region. Donations were made at participating SpartanNash-operated retail stores, including Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market and fuel centers. Store guests had the opportunity to contribute a dollar amount of their choosing at checkout. After donating, store guests signed their name on a donation card, which was posted on the wall of their local store. Online donations were also made accessible through the SpartanNash Fast Lane.

"Our work is made possible by our community's unwavering support," said Kids' Food Basket President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney. "Partners like SpartanNash help ensure that we can keep showing up for our neighbors facing food insecurity. Every meal matters and every dollar counts."

Since 2015, more than $2.4 million has been raised and donated through SpartanNash Foundation's annual in-store fundraisers to benefit food pantry partners. In total, this contribution has provided an estimated 865,000 meals for people in the communities SpartanNash serves.

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

