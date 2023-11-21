"Home of Shatian Pomelos in China" - Rong County of Guangxi Promotes Improvement and Upgrade in Shatian Pomelo Industry

YULIN, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the 2023 Rong County Shatian Pomelo Cultural Tourism Festival and "Meeting of Overseas Chinese in Guangxi and Shatian Pomelos of Beautiful Rong County - Tour of Homeland by Overseas Chinese" were held in Rong County, Guangxi.

At the opening ceremony, "Shatian Pomelo Quality Assessment Gold Prize" awards were presented to the winners. In addition, the introduction of Rong County tourist routes revolving around themes such as the homeland of overseas Chinese and the charm of the home of Shatian Pomelos, exhibition and sales of unique local products, and Duqiao Mountain - Music Camping Festival were featured, according to the Publicity Department of the Rong County Committee. Relying on Shatian Pomelos as the focal point, these activities allowed guests from different areas to thoroughly experience the joys of picking Shatian Pomelos, savor the tastes of various Shatian Pomelo products, experience the charm of Shatian Pomelo engraving, paper-cutting and painting, revel in the magic of the homeland of overseas Chinese, and share in the merriment of harvest and beautiful life.

Located in the southeastern part of Guangxi and neighboring the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Rong County is well-known for its extensive history, mesmerizing views, large number of distinguished individuals, profound culture and abundant natural resources. In particular, the world-famous Rong County Shatian Pomelo is often dubbed a "treasure" among Chinese fruits. According to the Publicity Department of the Rong County Committee, Shatian Pomelos have been cultivated in Rong County for more than 2,000 years, and the top-notch quality of the fruit has won numerous gold prizes in national Shatian Pomelo competitions, while "Rong County Shatian Pomelo" is Yulin City's first to be given national geographical indication status. Rong County has been variously named national-level Rong County Shatian Pomelo production standardization demonstration area, and national-level food and agricultural product export (Shatian Pomelo) quality and safety demonstration area. At present, there is a total of over 230,000 mu in Shatian Pomelo plantations capable of an annual production of roughly 360,000 tons of the fruit. This year, the industry is estimated to yield an output of around 40 billion yuan, and the Shatian Pomelo industry has risen as a viable way to vitalize the rural area and enrich Rong County locals.

In recent years, Rong County has adhered to the primary mission of high-quality development by speeding up the in-depth integration between agriculture and cultural tourism, giving full play to the county's advantage as a producer of the distinguished Shatian Pomelos, deepening integration of unique agricultural development with rural revitalization and leisure tourism, energetically developing leisure agriculture, sightseeing agriculture and ecological agriculture, actively cultivating rural tourism, rural e-commerce and other emerging industries and novel business models, and earnestly coordinating integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries in rural areas. Rong County has successfully blazed a unique pathway of economic progress, and its achievement is epitomized in various accolades such as Best Eco-Culture Tourism County in China, National Leisure Agriculture and Rural Tourism Demonstration County, Top 100 Counties for Potentials in County-level Tourism Development, Health Industry Development Demonstration County in Guangxi and Guangxi Unique Tourism County.

