Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB2,263.9 million ( US$310.3 million ), an increase of 25.2% from RMB1,808.6 million in the same period of 2022.





Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB618.4 million ( US$84.8 million ), an increase of 56.4% from RMB395.5 million in the same period of 2022.





Non-GAAP adjusted net income [1] in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB826.6 million ( US$113.3 million ), an increase of 67.6% from RMB493.0 million in the same period of 2022.





Fulfilled orders [2] in the third quarter of 2023 reached 42.5 million, an increase of 27.0% from 33.5 million in the same period of 2022.





Average shipper MAUs[3] in the third quarter of 2023 reached 2.13 million, an increase of 15.0% from 1.85 million in the same period of 2022.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, commented, "Amid the evolving market demand in the logistics industry in the third quarter, we delivered another record-setting quarter with many operational and financial improvements, propelled by further improvements in our product functions and services. Both user scale and number of fulfilled orders achieved significant growth year over year, reflecting the resiliency of domestic economy, the strong network effect of FTA's nationwide road logistics network and the unparalleled competitive moat created by our unique business model. In addition, our average shipper MAUs reached a new record of 2.13 million during the quarter, validating the considerable growth potential in the small and medium-sized direct shipper market. Going forward, we will continue to uphold our user-centered value proposition while empowering enterprises with greater logistics competitiveness."

Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA, added, "As our businesses expanded in the third quarter, our monetization capabilities also strengthened, evidenced by sustained growth momentum in both our top line and bottom line. Our total revenue and non-GAAP adjusted net income grew 25.2% and 67.6% year over year, respectively, beating market expectations. Alongside a continuous increase in revenue scale during the quarter, we continued to refine our revenue mix and elevate monetization efficiency, aiming to create more value for our shareholders."

[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled. [3] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT," of RMB955.5 million and RMB1,137.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB2,263.9 million (US$310.3 million), representing an increase of 25.2% from RMB1,808.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB1,904.4 million (US$261.0 million), representing an increase of 25.8% from RMB1,514.0 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from freight brokerage service as well as continued growth in transaction commissions.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB1,070.2 million ( US$146.7 million ), an increase of 18.4% from RMB904.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to the continued growth in transaction volume as a result of strong user demand.





Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB232.1 million ( US$31.8 million ), an increase of 5.6% from RMB219.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increased number of total paying members.





Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB602.1 million ( US$82.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 54.3% from RMB390.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily driven by an increased order volume as well as higher per-order transaction commission.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB359.5 million (US$49.3 million), an increase of 22.1% from RMB294.5 million in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB687.8 million and RMB870.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB1,142.1 million (US$156.5 million), compared with RMB953.0 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB1,032.5 million, representing an increase of 19.1% from RMB866.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the continued increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB290.8 million (US$39.9 million), compared with RMB232.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing expenses for user acquisitions.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB290.4 million (US$39.8 million), compared with RMB206.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses and settlement in principle of certain U.S. securities class action, which was disclosed in the Form 6-K filed on September 18, 2023.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were RMB237.7 million (US$32.6 million), compared with RMB226.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation expenses.

Income from Operations. Income from operations in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB247.1 million (US$33.9 million), an increase of 74.4% from RMB141.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.[4] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB458.5 million (US$62.8 million), an increase of 88.8% from RMB242.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Net Income. Net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB618.4 million (US$84.8 million), an increase of 56.4% from RMB395.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB826.6 million (US$113.3 million), an increase of 67.6% from RMB493.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS[5] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.[6] Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.37 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.78 (US$0.11) in the third quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.46 in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, long-term time deposits and wealth management products of RMB27.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the total outstanding balance of the on-balance sheet loans, consisting of the total principal amounts and all accrued and unpaid interests (net of provisions) of the loans funded through our small loan company, was RMB3,375.7 million (US$462.7 million), compared with RMB2,648.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The total non-performing loan ratio[7] for these loans was 1.7% as of September 30, 2023, compared with 2.0% as of December 31, 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB717.1 million (US$98.3 million).

[4] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [5] ADS refers to American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. [6] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [7] Non-performing loan ratio is calculated by dividing the outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the total outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB2.27 billion and RMB2.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 18.2% to 20.6%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Update

On March 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of the Company's ADSs during a period of up to 12 months starting from March 13, 2023. As of November 17, 2023, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 22.8 million ADSs for approximately US$147.3 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2023, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2023.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong, SAR (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong, SAR: +852-5808-1995 United Kingdom (toll free): 08082389063 Singapore (toll free): 800-120-5863 Access Code: 4935510

The replay will be accessible through November 27, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:













+1-877-344-7529 International:













+1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code:













8104529

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) settlement in principle of U.S. securities class action, which is non-recurring; and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Mao Mao

E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.











































UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)













































As of

















December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

















2022

2023

2023

















RMB

RMB

US$















ASSETS

























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents 5,137,312

6,735,661

923,199















Restricted cash – current 83,759

103,379

14,169















Short-term investments 21,087,089

13,107,008

1,796,465















Accounts receivable, net 13,015

21,292

2,918















Loans receivable, net 2,648,449

3,375,680

462,675















Prepayments and other current assets 2,034,427

2,422,968

332,095















Total current assets 31,004,051

25,765,988

3,531,521















Restricted cash – non-current —

10,000

1,371















Long-term investments(1) 1,774,270

9,243,220

1,266,889















Property and equipment, net 108,824

171,771

23,543















Intangible assets, net 502,421

460,686

63,142















Goodwill 3,124,828

3,124,828

428,293















Deferred tax assets 41,490

41,680

5,713















Operating lease right-of-use assets and land use rights 132,000

108,079

14,813















Other non-current assets 8,427

27,578

3,780















Total non-current assets 5,692,260

13,187,842

1,807,544















TOTAL ASSETS 36,696,311

38,953,830

5,339,065















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable 27,953

30,850

4,228















Amount due to related parties 122,152

—

—















Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees – current 462,080

559,306

76,659















Income tax payable 52,233

75,910

10,404















Other tax payable 721,597

781,810

107,156















Operating lease liabilities – current 44,590

40,320

5,526















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,301,160

1,650,101

226,165















Total current liabilities 2,731,765

3,138,297

430,138















Deferred tax liabilities 121,611

111,846

15,330















Operating lease liabilities – non-current 35,931

17,127

2,347















Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees – non-current —

24,415

3,346















Total non-current liabilities 157,542

153,388

21,023















TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,889,307

3,291,685

451,161















MEZZANINE EQUITY

























Redeemable non-controlling interests 149,771

272,668

37,372















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Ordinary shares 1,377

1,368

188















Treasury stock —

(442,641)

(60,669)















Additional paid-in capital 47,758,178

47,599,279

6,524,024















Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,511,170

3,202,775

438,977















Accumulated deficit (16,613,492)

(14,984,693)

(2,053,823)















TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY 33,657,233

35,376,088

4,848,697















Non-controlling interests —

13,389

1,835















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 33,657,233

35,389,477

4,850,532















TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY 36,696,311

38,953,830

5,339,065











































1. The Company's long-term investments consist of investments in equity investees, available-for-sale debt investments, long-term time

deposits and wealth management products with maturities over one year.















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





























Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues (including value added taxes,

























"VAT", of RMB955.5 million and

























RMB1,137.9 million for the three months

























ended September 30, 2022 and 2023,

























respectively) 1,808,560

2,062,028

2,263,917

310,296

4,811,171

6,028,202

826,234 Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

























refund of VAT of RMB687.8 million

























and RMB870.0 million for the three

























months ended September 30, 2022

























and 2023, respectively)(1) (952,953)

(975,269)

(1,142,057)

(156,532)

(2,562,772)

(2,966,699)

(406,620) Sales and marketing expenses(1) (232,911)

(281,772)

(290,782)

(39,855)

(621,140)

(818,231)

(112,148) General and administrative expenses(1) (206,556)

(201,711)

(290,443)

(39,809)

(1,009,752)

(671,661)

(92,059) Research and development expenses(1) (226,615)

(223,696)

(237,716)

(32,582)

(663,944)

(691,291)

(94,749) Provision for loans receivable (50,312)

(51,146)

(62,948)

(8,628)

(140,372)

(166,972)

(22,885) Total operating expenses (1,669,347)

(1,733,594)

(2,023,946)

(277,406)

(4,997,980)

(5,314,854)

(728,461) Other operating income 2,471

5,355

7,089

972

30,077

33,265

4,559 Income (loss) from operations 141,684

333,789

247,060

33,862

(156,732)

746,613

102,332 Other income (expense)

























Interest income 118,180

285,461

297,249

40,741

281,334

828,824

113,600 Interest expenses (14)

—

—

—

(175)

—

— Foreign exchange gain 2,196

272

585

80

13,517

760

104 Investment income 3,683

4,471

22,605

3,098

4,199

29,789

4,083 Unrealized (loss) gain from fair value

























changes of trading securities and

























derivative assets (12,217)

8,268

(12,124)

(1,662)

(68,376)

6,105

837 Other (expenses) income, net 217,463

4,259

116,885

16,020

225,546

127,807

17,517 Share of loss in equity method investees (352)

(696)

(236)

(32)

(1,173)

(1,242)

(170) Total other income 328,939

302,035

424,964

58,245

454,872

992,043

135,971 Net income before income tax 470,623

635,824

672,024

92,107

298,140

1,738,656

238,303 Income tax expense (75,140)

(26,832)

(53,601)

(7,347)

(81,925)

(99,813)

(13,681) Net income 395,483

608,992

618,423

84,760

216,215

1,638,843

224,622 Less: net income (loss) attributable to

























non-controlling interests —

14

(675)

(93)

539

(661)

(91) Less: measurement adjustment

























attributable to redeemable non-

























controlling interest 1,978

3,441

4,745

650

2,754

10,705

1,467 Net income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 393,505

605,537

614,353

84,203

212,922

1,628,799

223,246















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





























Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income per ordinary

























share

























—Basic 0.02

0.03

0.03

0.00

0.01

0.08

0.01 —Diluted 0.02

0.03

0.03

0.00

0.01

0.08

0.01 Net income per ADS*

























—Basic 0.37

0.57

0.58

0.08

0.20

1.54

0.21 —Diluted 0.37

0.57

0.58

0.08

0.20

1.54

0.21 Weighted average number

























of ordinary shares used

























in computing net

























income per share

























—Basic 21,225,248,350

21,177,034,098

21,025,267,682

21,025,267,682

21,608,943,928

21,166,923,739

21,166,923,739 —Diluted(2) 21,317,731,840

21,218,841,485

21,059,252,652

21,059,252,652

21,671,971,342

21,211,661,056

21,211,661,056 Weighted average number

























of ADS used in

























computing net income

























per ADS

























—Basic 1,061,262,418

1,058,851,705

1,051,263,384

1,051,263,384

1,080,447,196

1,058,346,187

1,058,346,187 —Diluted(2) 1,065,886,592

1,060,942,074

1,052,962,633

1,052,962,633

1,083,598,567

1,060,583,053

1,060,583,053























































* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.



























(1) Share-based compensation expense in operating expenses are as follows:





























Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



























Cost of revenues 1,759

1,381

2,796

383

4,594

5,983

820 Sales and marketing

























expenses 8,098

13,075

15,217

2,086

27,608

39,489

5,412 General and administrative

























expenses 57,604

68,124

81,249

11,136

607,680

208,214

28,538 Research and development

























expenses 13,804

17,046

22,938

3,144

44,135

57,466

7,876



























Total 81,265

99,626

122,200

16,749

684,017

311,152

42,646



















































































(2) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net income per share/ADS are adjusted by the potentially dilutive effects of ordinary shares/ADS issuable upon the exercise

of outstanding share options.















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























































Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from

























operations 141,684

333,789

247,060

33,862

(156,732)

746,613

102,332 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 81,265

99,626

122,200

16,749

684,017

311,152

42,646 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 14,121

13,021

13,021

1,785

42,363

39,063

5,354 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions 5,708

4,281

4,281

587

17,633

12,843

1,760 Settlement in principle

























of U.S. securities

























class action —

—

71,900

9,855

—

71,900

9,855 Non-GAAP adjusted

























operating income 242,778

450,717

458,462

62,838

587,281

1,181,571

161,947



























Net income 395,483

608,992

618,423

84,760

216,215

1,638,843

224,622 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 81,265

99,626

122,200

16,749

684,017

311,152

42,646 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 14,121

13,021

13,021

1,785

42,363

39,063

5,354 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation

























to acquisitions 5,708

4,281

4,281

587

17,633

12,843

1,760 Settlement in principle

























of U.S. securities

























class action —

—

71,900

9,855

—

71,900

9,855 Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,530)

(3,255)

(3,255)

(446)

(10,590)

(9,765)

(1,339) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income 493,047

722,665

826,570

113,290

949,638

2,064,036

282,898















































































































FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.



























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





























Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 393,505

605,537

614,353

84,203

212,922

1,628,799

223,246 Add:

























Share-based

























compensation

























expense 81,265

99,626

122,200

16,749

684,017

311,152

42,646 Amortization of

























intangible assets

























resulting from

























business acquisitions 14,121

13,021

13,021

1,785

42,363

39,063

5,354 Compensation cost

























incurred in relation to

























acquisitions 5,708

4,281

4,281

587

17,633

12,843

1,760 Settlement in principle

























of U.S. securities

























class action —

—

71,900

9,855

—

71,900

9,855 Tax effects of

























non-GAAP

























adjustments (3,530)

(3,255)

(3,255)

(446)

(10,590)

(9,765)

(1,339) Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income attributable to

























ordinary shareholders 491,069

719,210

822,500

112,733

946,345

2,053,992

281,522 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ordinary

























share

























—Basic 0.02

0.03

0.04

0.01

0.04

0.10

0.01 —Diluted 0.02

0.03

0.04

0.01

0.04

0.10

0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net

























income per ADS

























—Basic 0.46

0.68

0.78

0.11

0.88

1.94

0.27 —Diluted 0.46

0.68

0.78

0.11

0.87

1.94

0.27

View original content:

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.