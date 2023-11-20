CNO Financial Group Announces Corporate Donation to the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs

2nd Year of $50,000 Gift to Continue Fostering Organization's Black Leadership-driven Initiatives

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) announced today that for the second consecutive year, the company is donating $50,000 to the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance). The national membership organization of 76 Black-led community development financial institutions (CDFIs) is committed to fostering social and economic justice for African American communities.

"CNO is pleased to once again provide our donation to The Alliance, which will enable meaningful advancements in support of its membership, including continued training and grant opportunities and increased staff to serve its members' needs," said Matt Zimpfer, general counsel and executive sponsor for CNO's diversity, equity and inclusion program. "Importantly, we believe this donation renewal will further help The Alliance deliver increased access and benefit to its members – all in an effort to reach more unbanked middle-income Americans."

The Alliance serves Black-led CDFIs nationwide, by supporting and empowering CDFI CEOs to lead and grow their institutional operations, teams and social impact, while elevating the voices of these Black community leaders. The Alliance also supports Black and female CEO members, who systemically face racial and gender resource inequities that adversely impact their CDFIs and communities. In addition, the organization serves as a thought leader for CDFI public policy issues and engages in research that informs the need to continue its efforts toward helping Black communities achieve economic equity with all people.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CNO Financial Group for once again choosing to invest in the Alliance's pivotal mission to close the racial wealth gap," said Lenwood V. Long, Sr., president & CEO of The Alliance. "Their ongoing commitment and generous funding for the second year running underscores their dedication to addressing racial equity challenges. We are deeply appreciative of CNO for being such powerful advocates and allies in our journey to empower African American communities and advance racial equity."

Long noted the new donation will help further The Alliance's CDFI 101 program, which helps emerging CDFIs to properly prepare and apply for CDFI certification – improving access to investment opportunities that can expand their impact on the community.

Last year's financial donation from CNO was instrumental in enabling The Alliance to continue supporting such vital programs, including the African American Equity Impact Scorecard and the Alliance Women-Led initiative and its grant-making foundation.

CNO's donation to The Alliance is part of the company's long-standing commitment to support nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans. CNO is also a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, the Indy Racial Equity Pledge and a supporter of CEO Action for Racial Equity.

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), and corporate social responsibility, visit www.cnoinc.com/corporate-responsibility.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise, and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and more than 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit www.CNOinc.com.

About The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs

The African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance) is a coalition of 76 CEOs of Black-led Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), comprising loan funds, credit unions, venture capital firms, and non-profit developers. Since 2018, The Alliance has represented all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a result, members are uniquely positioned to address issues related to housing and access to capital for African American populations and communities. Learn more about The Alliance and its programs at http://www.aaacdfi.org.

