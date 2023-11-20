Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges Recognizes Universal Technical Institute, Concorde Career College Campuses for Quality Education and Student Achievement

UTI-Long Beach Named School of Distinction; UTI-Exton, Concorde Career College campuses in San Antonio and Orlando Named Schools of Excellence

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc., a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, today announced that four campuses across its two divisions were recently honored by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) for quality education and student achievement. ACCSC is the accrediting body for career, vocational, trade and technical education schools and programs in the United States.

Concorde Career College – San Antonio was recognized as a School of Excellence. (PRNewswire)

Universal Technical Institute-Long Beach was named a 2022-2023 School of Distinction for its commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation and delivering quality education programs to students.

Universal Technical Institute-Exton and the Concorde Career College campuses in San Antonio and Orlando were recognized as Schools of Excellence for demonstrating a high level of student achievement and commitment to the accreditation process.

"These awards are a testament to how our UTI and Concorde teams are training our students for careers across multiple industries in in-demand fields. On behalf of everyone at Universal Technical Institute, Inc., I congratulate these campus presidents, faculty and staff members for their exceptional work and achievement," said Jerome Grant, CEO, Universal Technical Institute Inc.

In addition to the ACCSC honors, Concorde Career Colleges was recently named the 2023 School of the Year by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools. In October, Career Colleges and Schools of Texas named Concorde's Dallas campus its 2023 School of the Year.

UTI and Concorde campuses work closely with ACCSC, their program managers, faculty and staff to provide students with valuable classroom and lab experiences to help equip them with the skills necessary to pursue jobs in in-demand professions. Counselors and career services team members also support UTI and Concorde students with resume writing, job interview skills training, and introductions to potential employers through job fairs and events.

About UTI and Concorde

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact:

Avitucci@uti.edu

480-710-6843

Concorde Career College – Orlando was recognized as a School of Excellence. (PRNewswire)

Universal Technical Institute - Exton was recognized as a School of Excellence. (PRNewswire)

Universal Technical Institute – Long Beach was named a School of Distinction. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

Concorde Career Colleges (PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.