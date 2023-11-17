The Love Boat Unwraps Significant Savings with 50% Off Cruises,

Deposits and 3rd & 4th Guests Sail for Free

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises has unwrapped its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, offering cruisers three great savings opportunities including up to 50% off 2024 and 2025 vacations, 50% off deposits, and the opportunity for third and fourth guests to sail for free.

Princess Cruises Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Now Available (PRNewswire)

Available now through Thursday, Nov. 30, the 50% off sale applies to all fare types including inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

In addition to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, guests can book a limited time offer running through Dec. 12, offering guests 50% off cruise fares and 50% off deposits on voyages 45 days or fewer.

Destinations abound with cruises offered to the Mediterranean, Alaska, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti, California Coast, Northern Europe, British Isles, Greenland, South America & Antarctica and even World Cruises.

The Princess Cruises Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale ends at 11:59 pm PST on Nov. 30, 2023, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia. Some restrictions apply, with standard terms and conditions for all bookings. More details about this limited-time offer can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises