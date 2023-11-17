Ford E.C. Celebrates Completion of The Alvarado Project, Transforming Transitional Housing for Homeless Families

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford E.C., a renowned construction company known for its commitment to transformative community projects, is proud to announce the successful completion of The Alvarado project. As the general contractor for this endeavor, Ford E.C. played a pivotal role in bringing 45 newly renovated transitional housing units to life, providing crucial support for families experiencing homelessness.

The Alvarado site, located in Mac Arthur Park, has undergone a remarkable transformation from a rundown, two-star hotel plagued by crime to a beacon of hope and dignity for those in need. The project's mission was to revitalize the space, ensuring that it not only provided shelter but also promoted a sense of belonging and community for its residents.

One of the standout features of The Alvarado is its vibrant and inspiring exterior graphics, creatively designed by the project's architects. Budget constraints prevented structural remodeling, so the building's façade became a canvas for a full-scale, artistically bold presentation of the word "HOPE," after the name of the client, Hope The Mission. This welcoming graphic greets each resident, fostering community acceptance and a shared sense of beauty through public art.

The interior of the building is a colorful and dynamic composition that invites residents to walk through a world of vibrant designs. Each floor has its own unique graphic identity, creating a sense of ownership and neighborhood. The attention to detail extends to the rooms, floors, walls, and furnishings, all designed to come together in a meaningful way.

The Alvarado project also champions sustainability, aligning with California's energy goals. A new photovoltaic array will supply nearly fifty percent of the building's energy needs, eliminating the use of fossil fuels and transitioning to electric power. To combat the heat island effect, the roof is painted white to reflect heat, helping to maintain a comfortable environment for residents.

In addition to its sustainable features, The Alvarado project includes drought-tolerant landscaping and a dining deck where tenants can enjoy meals in a beautiful outdoor setting, illuminated by dappled light from neighboring trees.

Ford E.C. is delighted to have been part of this transformation, with design and construction completed in an impressive eight-month schedule. The Alvarado is set to open its doors on March 21, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the effort to provide positive solutions for those in desperate need of assistance.

"We are honored to have been the general contractor for The Alvarado project, which represents a true collaboration of design, construction, and community impact," said Arash Daghighian of Ford E.C. "This project embodies our commitment to creating spaces that not only serve practical needs but also inspire hope and change lives. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the Mac Arthur Park community."

About Ford E.C.:

Ford E.C. is a leading construction company dedicated to delivering high-quality projects that make a positive impact on communities. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Ford E.C. takes pride in its ability to transform spaces and enhance the lives of those who inhabit them.

