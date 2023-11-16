S&P Global Market Intelligence outlook for 2024 projects heightened water stress and growing scrutiny for businesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drought and flood events in recent years have highlighted the importance of water as a strategic global resource. Climate change will impact access to water and force many countries to modify how they manage resources, according to a new S&P Global Market Intelligence report released today. The newly published 2024 Sustainability Outlook: Water, global operational challenges is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Big Picture 2024 Outlook Report series.

In the new report, S&P Global Market Intelligence's geopolitical risk analysts found that water stress will continue to impact governments and businesses in the years ahead. The prevalence of severe difficulties in predicting weather patterns is likely to continue across the globe affecting populations, countries' economic performances and key industries that rely on water as an essential resource. The El Niño climate pattern is forecast to significantly impact the world in 2024. Water-related stress, however, will be an issue for many years to come in many parts of the world, particularly pronounced in Mexico, southern Argentina, India, the MENA region, South Africa, Spain, Italy and Australia.

"Physical risks will play a key factor in business investment decisions, including the effects that water stress will have on manufacturing and on many countries' plans to diversify their economies," said Veronica Retamales Burford, Senior Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As the world adapts, companies will need to prepare for heightened water use scrutiny, not just by regulators but also by local communities."

Key highlights from the report include:

Access to sufficient supplies of water will be an essential facet of longer-term economic diversification plans. Governments and businesses will be faced with heightened risk due to water stress, including restricted electricity generation, agricultural losses and supply chain disruption, among other economic effects.

Regional and national governments will need to make policy interventions and support businesses navigating water stress.

Efforts like the use of desalination infrastructure will become more common as government and public pressure will ramp up on companies and sectors with high water usage, requiring them to donate or forego water supplies to increase availability for domestic use.

