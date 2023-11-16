NavWorks: Selected for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that NavWorks, a pioneering force in electronics, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Foundry and Forge programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and NavWorks presented its dual-use innovation.

NavWorks is innovating the electronics space by creating a system that opens doors for companies who need precise inertial navigation in attritable systems.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and NavWorks was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 6 teams in the Foundry program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

NavWorks had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"The foundry program has been a great way for us to learn about the fundamental aspects of commercializing technology. The mentors, coaches, and facilitators really care about our development as entrepreneurs," the team stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in NavWorks' journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

