The Home Depot Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $2.09

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $2.09 per share. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 30, 2023. This is the 147th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,333 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

