Exciting New Property Enhancements, Renovations and Experiences from Marriott International's Caribbean properties

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International Caribbean properties are thrilled to announce the exciting news and programming this month, including several property renovations to enhance guest stays, and innovative food and beverage experiences that will make the trip unforgettable. From destinations including the Cayman Islands, Aruba, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic, travelers can enjoy new opportunities while also connecting with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace.

CAYMAN ISLANDS

Grand Cayman Marriott Resort

Grand Cayman Marriott Resort has embarked on an extensive renovation of room and suites. The comprehensive transformation is inspired by the eclectic atmosphere of the island, offering travelers the ultimate endless summer experience with an elevated and modernized design concept.

As part of the renovation project, the hotel will reposition its 15 junior suites by completely redesigning the space. New features include a partition to divide the bed and sitting areas for additional comfort and privacy. Four new spacious family guest rooms will feature custom bunk beds and a plethora of storage, setting these rooms apart from standard accommodations and making them perfect for families.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Staying active on vacation has become a priority for many travelers. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman announces a sublime enhancement to its premier sporting facilities, poised to delight the most discerning guests in early 2024. Pickleball, a sport blending tennis, badminton, and table tennis, has rapidly become a global sensation, celebrated for its accessibility and the camaraderie it fosters. Responding to this global trend, the property is set to introduce three additional meticulously crafted pickleball courts, expanding travelers' recreational choices, totaling 5 courts in all.

For tennis aficionados, await the grand unveiling of three magnificent tennis courts, each adorned with the innovative Titan Trax surface.

PUERTO RICO

San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino

The San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino continues to elevate the art of hosting – raising the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. The resort is on an extraordinary journey of transformation – slated to make the overall unveiling in Fall 2024. The design of the new guest room is modern, spacious, and elevated. It showcases wood look tile floors for a sleeker, more contemporary appearance, along with clean line furniture and walk-in shower, giving each room a more spacious feel. Brilliant design accents include picturesque private balconies with chic seating, allowing guests to comfortably soak up breathtaking panoramas of the Atlantic Ocean.

A key part of the phased renovation is the introduction of updated public spaces – the Great Rooms, Stellaris Casino and Restaurants.

ARUBA

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

The new destination for Mediterranean cuisine in Aruba is now open at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Mercát brings flavors, colors, and piquancy to diners who will immerse in a sharing concept, perfect for families and friends. Mercat's design offers a youthful and relaxed atmosphere with a connection to the land and sea, blue tones representing the Mediterranean waters, and where natural and organic materials bring character and personality to the place. Some of the characteristics that evoke Mediterranean style include arched doorways, painting, carved wood, and seamless flow through indoor-outdoor living. The new dining concept offers curated dishes with fresh ingredients and influences from Spain, Italy, Lebanon, and Greece.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

The Westin Punta Cana Resort & Club

The Westin Punta Cana Resort & Club is redefining contemporary travel with newly refreshed rooms, two new restaurants and bars, a lobby transformation, and new additions to its meeting rooms. The property has revealed a refreshed transformation, introducing thoughtful accommodations and sophisticated spaces that blend modern comfort with inspiring exquisiteness.

Expanding the world-class gastronomic experience offered at the resort, the renovation includes the unveiling of Brassa, a steakhouse restaurant and BAO, a Pan Asian influenced restaurant. The transformation of the Lobby Bar elevates the dynamic Westin experience, and the new dock gazebo on the beach offers the perfect landscape for weddings, photo sessions, special events and wellness area.

