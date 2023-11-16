BoostUp.ai Introduces In-Depth Revenue Operations MasterClass Featuring Expert Instructors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai announced the launch of its RevOps MasterClass, a comprehensive set of courses designed for sales, marketing, and customer success operations professionals to master the art of revenue operations. The program's initial lineup of contributors includes some of the most experienced operations leaders, and will continue to grow with new course materials in 2024.

BoostUp’s revenue intelligence platform standardizes the forecasting process, makes it predictive and more accurate while giving the entire revenue team hours back each week. (PRNewsfoto/BoostUp) (PRNewswire)

A Curriculum Rooted in Real-World Practices

The course covers six critical areas of operations: Revenue Operations, Sales Operations, Marketing Operations, Customer Success Operations, Data Management & Analytics, and Systems & Tools. Amit Sasturkar, CEO and Co-Founder of BoostUp.ai, said, "This course is about applying what works in the real world. We focus on practical information that professionals can use to make an immediate impact in their organizations."

Why Choose BoostUp.ai's RevOps Masterclass

RevOps Masterclass is tailored for those ready to excel in RevOps, providing a seamless transition for professionals in adjacent roles, a systematic learning experience, and a premium educational opportunity at no cost. "We're committed to sharing our expertise with future RevOps leaders without the barrier of fees," Sasturkar adds.

Expert Insights for Effective Organizational Design

Instructors like Matt Durazzani, Chief Revenue Officer at Olumo and former global ops leader at DOMO, MX and Orbus, bring a wealth of real-world knowledge to the program. "Through these courses, I've poured in decades of knowledge, aiming to demystify the complexities of RevOps. I designed my sessions with a clear intent: to arm professionals with actionable insights," Durazzani says, ensuring participants understand how to shape teams for success.

Registration for the RevOps MasterClass is now open. To learn more and to sign up, visit https://masterclass.boostup.ai.

About BoostUp.ai

BoostUp.ai, the Revenue Command Center for CROs and RevOps Leaders, enables companies like Cloudflare, Workato, and Udemy to scale revenue with precision. The platform provides insights to refine and automate processes, setting benchmarks for performance and enhancing rep productivity. BoostUp.ai empowers teams with on-demand performance monitoring, paving the way for aligned and improved business outcomes.

For more information or to enroll, please contact:

info@boostup.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BoostUp.ai