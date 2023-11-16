Awesome CX by Transcom, A Global Outsourcing Company, Joins Forces with Netomi AI to Revolutionize Customer Experience

LOS ANGELES and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome CX by Transcom, a global leader in outsourcing, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Netomi AI (portfolio company of Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo) to unleash the power of Generative AI at scale in the customer experience industry. At the center of this partnership are Awesome CX's global customers that include a combination of innovative scale-ups and globally recognized enterprise brands, who collectively have over 300,000 customer support agents. This dynamic partnership sets a new standard in customer experience excellence by empowering agents with field-proven AI tools to build deeper customer relationships and transform their day-to-day jobs, shaking up what has traditionally been one of the most manual and conservative industries.

"The potential for AI to redefine knowledge work is limitless. With Netomi AI and Transcom's global reach, we are set to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers," says Puneet Mehta, Founder and CEO of Netomi AI. "This is not merely an augmentation of human agents but a complete transformation of customer support, enabling agents to offer a level of service that was once thought impossible."

"For Netomi AI, it was imperative to find a partner who shares our commitment to innovation, adeptness in adopting technology, and a relentless focus on exceeding client expectations. Transcom has built their business around the same values, and we're thrilled to work together to empower their agents with Netomi's Sanctioned Generative AI to build customer love like never before," Puneet Mehta continues.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of customer experience, ushering in an era where every support agent becomes an "Awesome Agent." Awesome CX will offer clients access to Netomi's cutting-edge AI, equipping agents with superpowers to deliver a customer experience unlike ever before. By empowering agents with Netomi AI, they will forge genuine and meaningful relationships with customers, improve resolution time, and enhance customer satisfaction.

"We attribute our success today in large part to our commitment to our inclusive culture, rooted in wellness and fun. We believe the future is at the intersection of culture and AI by enabling our agents with a suite of tools that assist and empower them, eliminate repetitive work, and let them focus on higher-value work. These new Awesome Agents will set a new standard when it comes to customer satisfaction and agent attrition rates." said Jim Mitchell, Chief Growth Officer at Awesome CX.

Netomi AI emerged as the ideal partner for Awesome CX (and Transcom) due to their singular focus on the CX industry, their unwavering commitment to security and brand safety, and a versatile range of AI applications tailored for CX. Emerging from Y Combinator and with investments from some of the brightest minds in the industry including Jeffrey Katzenberg from WndrCo, Netomi AI has the experience and field-tested technology to push the organization forward.

Justin Wexler from WndrCo shared, "Our investment in Netomi was based on our belief that Netomi's AI technology would empower brands to finally be able to provide excellent, personalized customer service at scale. With Awesome CX's deep domain expertise and global reach, this partnership will result in a significantly better customer experience for millions of consumers around the world."

Now more than ever, Awesome CX remains dedicated to their most valuable asset, people. By proactively integrating AI solutions, they are empowering teams to be at the forefront of the AI revolution, remaining integral in the next generation of call centers. The solution is not a reduction of agents but rather equipping the right agents with tools to make them even more powerful.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in reshaping the future of customer experience, granting CX agents the superpower to consistently provide exceptional service to valued customers. Together, Netomi AI and Awesome CX are positioned to set the new gold standard in customer experience excellence.

About Awesome CX

At Awesome CX (subsidiary of Transcom), we love building innovative customer experience solutions for the most Awesome Brands in the world. With a winning track record supporting a range of clients from 200+ industry-leading startups to some of the most established and influential enterprise brands in the world, we have always led with our inclusive culture rooted in wellness and fun. By enabling agents with AI technology, Awesome CX is looking to build the future of customer support, creating empathetic and meaningful relationships with customers in the most efficient and effective manner.

About Transcom

Transcom provides digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in over 90 contact centers and work-at-home networks across 28 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and back office services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit www.transcom.com .

About Netomi AI

Netomi AI has invented Sanctioned Generative AI to apply the most modern Large Language Model technology to transform the customer experience industry. Helping both customers and support agents, the technology makes AI the new customer interface. Netomi AI works with global, industry-leading brands to elevate their mission-critical CX processes through proactive and predictive automation, and context-driven and integrated agent assistance.

