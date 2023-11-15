TMX Group Closes the Market

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from OWL ESG, Inc, MT Newswires, GIST Impact, Inrate, and Wall Street Horizon joined Elgin Chau, Director of Benchmarks and Indices', Datalinx, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the TMX ESG Data Hub.

TMX has partnered with premier Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data and analytics providers to deliver ESG data to its global clients including investors and corporations with information to support their investment decision-making processes and perform corporate peer analysis. TMX ESG Data Hub is a one-stop shop for ESG data and is delivered leveraging TMX Datalinx existing data delivery platforms which are used by investors globally.

